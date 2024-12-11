Ra-ra-Rasputin... Lover of the Russian queen!

Most music fans will be familiar with that chorus or any number of Boney M’s humungous hits that permeated the disco era that was all glitter and bell bottoms. The brainchild of late producer Frank Farian who wrote most of the big hits, which included the infectiously catchy Daddy Cool and Ma Baker, this was the forerunner to the Milli Vanilli lip-synching scandal many years later.

But the songs live on and to celebrate Boney M’s golden jubilee, it will undertake a live tour that includes Kuala Lumpur on its itinerary.

Organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, with Front Row Entertainment as co-organiser, Boney M 50th Anniversary Tour in Kuala Lumpur – led by original member Maizie Williams – will light up Mega Star Arena, Jan 12 next year.

The music of Boney M, which includes Sunny, Hooray! Hooray! It’s a Holi-Holiday, Brown Girl In The Ring along with a string of originals and renditions, has been a defining sound of the 1970s that continues to be enjoyed everywhere today.

The Boney M story began when Farian released Baby Do You Wanna Bump under that pseudonym. The song’s popularity that ensued led him to hire performers, one of them being Williams, to make live appearances.

Joining Williams later on were Marica Barrett, Liz Mitchell and the late Bobby Farrell. From Europe, the style and sound of Boney M went on to take the world by storm, achieving record-breaking album sales and chart-topper status.

Fifty years on, the magic of Boney M lives on through this tour, with Williams leading an ensemble of performers to show the cross-generational audience a good time with their timeless hits, infectious energy and electrifying moves.

Tickets will be available from noon this Friday, priced from RM188 to RM688.