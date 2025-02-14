Exquisite buffet highlighting Malaysia’s multi-cultural flavours

Dive into the spread of over 150 authentic dishes at the Klasik 3 Rasa buffet.

AS the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur invites diners to embark on a gastronomic journey through Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage with the much-anticipated Klasik 3 Rasa. From March 3 to 28, this culinary showcase promises an indulgent evening of feasting that celebrates the harmonious blend of Malaysia’s multi-cultural cuisine. Available at RM188 per adult and RM88 per child (4–11 years old), the Klasik 3 Rasa buffet offers an experience steeped in nostalgia, unity and tradition. Early birds can enjoy a special promotional rate of RM138 per adult for bookings made before Feb 28, adding an extra incentive for diners to secure their spots early. Held at the hotel’s elegant Function Halls on level 14, the buffet is served from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, creating a serene and celebratory setting for breaking fast. Designed to evoke a sense of togetherness and gratitude, the buffet has over 150 dishes inspired by Malaysia’s diverse culinary landscape.

Feast of flavours The Klasik 3 Rasa buffet is a masterful blend of Malay, Chinese and Indian flavours, showcasing the unique cultural synergy that defines Malaysian cuisine. Among the standout dishes are the aromatic Kari Kepala Ikan, a spicy and tangy fish head curry that is rich in flavour and the Sup Gearbox, a hearty broth brimming with tender cuts of meat that melt in your mouth. The showstopper, however, is the roasted Kambing Golek, a whole lamb roasted to perfection, its juicy, tender meat infused with herbs and spices that tantalise the taste buds. Accompanying these signature highlights are many traditional favourites, including rendang, satay, laksa and several sambals. Each dish has been lovingly crafted by the hotel’s culinary team, led by head chef Rossham Rusli, whose passion for celebrating Malaysia’s culinary heritage shines through in every bite. The desserts deserve a mention, with classic Malaysian favourites like kuih-muih, bubur cha cha and the ever-popular pengat pisang rounding off the meal on a sweet note. “For us, this is more than just food, it is about honouring traditions and bringing people together. We want every guest to leave with not just a full stomach, but a heart full of memories shared with loved ones,” Rossham explained.

Beyond buffet For larger gatherings, whether corporate events or family reunions, the Klasik 3 Rasa buffet offers bulk packages designed to cater to various group sizes. The Gangsa package, suitable for 30 persons, is priced at RM4,050. The Perak package, accommodating 50 persons, is available at RM6,500. The Emas package offers a sumptuous spread for 100 persons at RM12,800 for larger gatherings. These packages are ideal for creating meaningful moments with colleagues, friends and family during the season of togetherness. “This year’s Klasik 3 Rasa is a true celebration of Malaysia’s culinary heritage. It is not just a feast for the senses, it is a heartfelt experience that brings people together during this meaningful season,” said Area general manager Adrian Chung. Whether you are seeking a memorable evening with loved ones or planning a grand gathering, Klasik 3 Rasa promises a dining experience that captures the true spirit of Ramadan. Do not miss the chance to savour this unity of flavours and traditions at Berjaya Times Square Hotel.