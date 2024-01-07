Brewing art with Bearista project

Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion with local artists while raising funds for Palestine

Starbucks aims to merge the worlds of art and coffee meaningfully. – PICS COURTESY OF STARBUCKS MALAYSIA

STARBUCKS Malaysia has launched the Starbucks Brewing Art for Good: The Bearista Project campaign in collaboration with local creative talents to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Working with Malaysian artists, including deaf and autistic artists and creative art students, Starbucks aims to merge the worlds of art and coffee meaningfully. Boosting local talent The project reimagines the beloved Starbucks Bearista – a plush bear dressed in the signature green apron and seasonal costumes – into life-sized versions. These Bearista are crafted by local artists, showcasing 25 unique designs reflecting Malaysia’s vibrant culture and Starbucks’ growth across the country. The first 12 Bearista were revealed at Pavilion Damansara Heights last month, with more to be introduced by December. These hand-painted Bearista will be displayed at selected Starbucks stores throughout Malaysia, offering a platform for artists to gain wider recognition. This initiative continues Starbucks’ support to DEI, pioneering projects like the world’s first Starbucks Signing Store in Malaysia, which provides job opportunities and enrichment for the deaf community.

Collectibles with a cause Starbucks also introduced a limited-edition series of mini-Bearista collectables. These “blind box” items, available in all Starbucks stores for RM25 each, mirror the designs of the life-sized versions. This initiative gives additional exposure to the artists and involves customers in a campaign with a charitable cause. At the launch event, the first three mini-Bearista were revealed, featuring designs by deaf artists Lim Anuar and Deudney Anak Richard, as well as autistic illustrator Luqman Hakim. These mini-Bearista are available in stores now, with new designs released monthly until December.

Supporting Gaza through Mercy Malaysia A significant part of the mini-Bearista sales proceeds will be donated to a Gaza humanitarian fund championed by Mercy Malaysia. “We are devastated by the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and hope this contribution helps deliver aid to innocent lives there,” said Berjaya Food Bhd group CEO and Berjaya Starbucks managing director Datuk Sydney Quays. This donation adds to the RM1 million that Starbucks Malaysia contributed in October through Tabung Amanah Kemanusiaan Rakyat Palestine driven by the Malaysian government. The total donation to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund is targeted for January 2025.