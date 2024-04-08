Build your way to City of Light

BONJOUR builders, let’s go to Paris with The Lego Group! The Lego Group is unveiling Malaysia’s first Lego Parisian Café and Art Gallery experience to ignite the travel bug in visitors.
Experience Parisian magic
Bringing the Paris experience closer to home, fans in Malaysia can visit a Parisian-themed pop-up at Urban Node Atrium, Ground Floor (MRT Plaza Entrance), The Exchange TRX from now to Aug 25.
Aimed at adults with a passion for travel, this campaign takes shoppers through Parisian-inspired streets decorated with Lego elements, inviting travel enthusiasts to embark on a refreshing journey to explore the magic of the French capital, one brick at a time.
Those bitten by the travel bug can live their wanderlust dream at The Lego Group’s Let’s Go Paris event. Shoppers can expect the space to be adorned with common sights of the city, such as quaint alfresco dining areas, a Lego Eiffel Tower for that perfect Instagram photo, bountiful flower carts radiating vibrance, and an art gallery and museum showcasing Lego “artwork” that evokes the culture of the city of light and love.
Additionally, shoppers can collect an event-exclusive Lego Passport for free by signing up for a free membership with Box of Bricks. They can redeem a limited-edition passport and Notre-Dame stamp to build up their stamp collection, which is usually available only at travel retail stores in airports, Legoland Malaysia, and selected Lego Certified Stores around the world.
Global icons of Paris
Highlighting this campaign are two of Lego’s newest products that celebrate the iconic landmarks of Paris – the 31213 Lego Art Mona Lisa and 21061 Lego Architecture Notre-Dame de Parissets, where the campaign bridges the fun of play with what makes travel unique.
Often considered one of the most romantic cities in the world, shoppers can also check out the 10334 Lego Icons Retro Radio, 21345 Lego Polaroid Camera, 10328 Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses, 10307 Lego Eiffel Tower and 21349 Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat for a fun and romantic building experience with their loved ones.
“This is the first-ever campaign designed specifically for adult fans of Lego in Malaysia. Fans will especially be delighted to see the various Parisian-inspired setups at our Let’s Go Paris event in The Exchange TRX, as we aim to offer a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate the stunning art, charming culture and magnificent architecture of the city of love, as though they are strolling through the streets of Paris themselves,” The Lego Group marketing director of Singapore, Malaysia and Apac travel retail T Ágnes Molnár said.
“We are collaborating with The Lego Group to bring Malaysia’s first Parisian Café and Art Gallery to The Exchange TRX. This experience allows our shoppers to live or relive their Parisian dreams through the creativity and imagination beyond Lego bricks,” added The Exchange TRX general manager Trevor Hill.
The chic Parisian-themed pop-up at The Exchange TRX will also feature the prominent and iconic Lego Eiffel Tower on a giant LED screen, for shoppers and fans alike to enjoy the unique charm of Paris with fun Lego twist!
The event space will be transformed into a few notable interactive zones, including the Eiffel Tower Speed Build Challenge, Travel Posting Photo Contest and Instagram Hashtag Printing Booth.
Win a trip to Paris
In partnership with Klook, there will be an initiative offering Lego enthusiasts and travellers the chance to win a round trip to the enchanting city of Paris, with every purchase of selected Lego sets.