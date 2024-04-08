Build your way to City of Light

BONJOUR builders, let’s go to Paris with The Lego Group! The Lego Group is unveiling Malaysia’s first Lego Parisian Café and Art Gallery experience to ignite the travel bug in visitors.

Experience Parisian magic

Bringing the Paris experience closer to home, fans in Malaysia can visit a Parisian-themed pop-up at Urban Node Atrium, Ground Floor (MRT Plaza Entrance), The Exchange TRX from now to Aug 25.

Aimed at adults with a passion for travel, this campaign takes shoppers through Parisian-inspired streets decorated with Lego elements, inviting travel enthusiasts to embark on a refreshing journey to explore the magic of the French capital, one brick at a time.

Those bitten by the travel bug can live their wanderlust dream at The Lego Group’s Let’s Go Paris event. Shoppers can expect the space to be adorned with common sights of the city, such as quaint alfresco dining areas, a Lego Eiffel Tower for that perfect Instagram photo, bountiful flower carts radiating vibrance, and an art gallery and museum showcasing Lego “artwork” that evokes the culture of the city of light and love.

Additionally, shoppers can collect an event-exclusive Lego Passport for free by signing up for a free membership with Box of Bricks. They can redeem a limited-edition passport and Notre-Dame stamp to build up their stamp collection, which is usually available only at travel retail stores in airports, Legoland Malaysia, and selected Lego Certified Stores around the world.