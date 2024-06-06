Bun Bun Sofa combines designer look with modern functionality

THE sofa is a central element in any living room, influencing both the room’s look and the way people feel and behave in it. Modern sofas not only add visual appeal but also offer a space for relaxation and comfort, embodying both “me” time and downtime. With its significant presence, the sofa sets the tone for the room’s overall style, whether it exudes modern energy with contemporary designs or timeless elegance with classic forms.

Homegrown designer furniture brand Fuku Studio has created the Bun Bun Sofa, a customisable and multifunctional piece by its designers Quito and Chelsey. This innovative sofa transforms living spaces by blending form, function and aesthetics.

The Bun Bun Sofa emphasises versatility. Its modular design allows it to be rearranged to fit any space or function, from expansive seating areas to compact loveseats and single-person chairs. Interchangeable modules, like footstools, cater to changing needs. The sofa also features customisable colour and fabric options, ensuring it meets the standards of quality and durability.