Bun Bun Sofa combines designer look with modern functionality

THE sofa is a central element in any living room, influencing both the room’s look and the way people feel and behave in it. Modern sofas not only add visual appeal but also offer a space for relaxation and comfort, embodying both “me” time and downtime. With its significant presence, the sofa sets the tone for the room’s overall style, whether it exudes modern energy with contemporary designs or timeless elegance with classic forms.
Homegrown designer furniture brand Fuku Studio has created the Bun Bun Sofa, a customisable and multifunctional piece by its designers Quito and Chelsey. This innovative sofa transforms living spaces by blending form, function and aesthetics.
The Bun Bun Sofa emphasises versatility. Its modular design allows it to be rearranged to fit any space or function, from expansive seating areas to compact loveseats and single-person chairs. Interchangeable modules, like footstools, cater to changing needs. The sofa also features customisable colour and fabric options, ensuring it meets the standards of quality and durability.
“The modern sofa has become an expression of individuality. When guests stop by, there is only one place you want to gather – somewhere soft, comfortable, welcoming, and practical as well as chic. The most enticing place in the house, the sofa’s main function is to provide relaxing seating for multiple people in a pleasant and inviting environment,” said Quito.
“The Bun Bun Sofa is designed to physically bring people together and encourage face-to-face interactions. Classically shaped pieces nudge people physically closer, while the current trend of asymmetrically-shaped designs can position sitters opposite each other, prompting both intimate discussion and shared moments, evoking a sense of togetherness and connection,” said Chelsey.
“Each piece of furniture designed by Fuku Studio is created according to our client’s specification – and the Bun Bun Sofa is no exception. As our sofas are made-to-order, the entire process takes between six to eight weeks, as that will allow us to ensure that our products are built to last. Each step of production is closely monitored,” said Fuku Studio director Vilit Lau.
The Bun Bun Sofa reflects Fuku Studio’s craftsmanship, premium finishes and modern innovations.
Available at Fuku Studio’s showroom in Shah Alam, the price of Bun Bun Sofa starts at RM8,000. Prices vary based on fabric and dimensions.