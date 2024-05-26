Cafe choices

LOOKING for a peaceful spot for some soul-searching or for a lively scene to socialise with friends and family?

Selangor has an array of cafes and coffee shops that cater to every mood and palate. From the bustling streets of Petaling Jaya to the serene landscape of Sekinchan, here is a guide to 10 of the new coffee destinations for cafe enthusiasts to check out!

Ye Eco Garden, Sekinchan

Ye Eco Garden Cafe is perfect for cafe hunters who want to experience a different dining setting.

An outdoor cafe surrounded by coconut trees, Ye Eco Garden exudes camping vibes with outdoor seating and activities to explore like outdoor archery, swings and a small petting zoo.

On its menu are crowd favourites such as coconut tom yum, cendol gula Melaka and fresh coconut shakes to quench thirst.

Hab’s Coffee, Taman Keris

A small coffeeshop made from a container in a tranquil setting with the sound of crashing water from the river nearby is the perfect place to relax and sip coffee.

Adding to its appeal, Hab’s Coffee in Kuala Selangor uses premium coffee beans, high-quality ingredients, and the drinks are crafted by experienced baristas. Some of its specialty drinks are rose latte, black mango and mint mocha.

Hulu Cafe, Klang

Japanese and Western-infused dishes with local delights are offered at this aesthetically beautiful cafe. There are two outlets, in Klang and Shah Alam, for discerning diners to check out.

Its special beverages and desserts are made from matcha, with unique twists such as the signature matcha noir croissant, handcrafted matcha tiramisu platter, Hulu Ichiko matcha misu drink, and other delicious matcha flavours that will tempt you for more.

Take Five Coffee Brewers, Shah Alam

A small and quaint coffee shop located in the heart of Shah Alam town, Take Five Coffee Brewers is a cozy space perfect for relaxing and catching up with friends and family.

Take Five serves good-quality coffee and milkshakes with fresh bagels such as the famous steak and cheese, smoked salmon, bacon rocket and more. The bagels are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, making them the perfect accompaniment to a cup of coffee.

Mokky’s Pizza, Bukit Jelutong

A lively and vibrant cafe that serves freshly made pizza, pasta and coffee.

Mokky’s Pizza is the go-to cafe when you are yearning for quality pizzas and western fare. The cafe is famed for its New York-styled thick crust pizzas.

Diners can choose from 11 flavours including beef pepperoni, mellow mushroom or even a “fake margarita” pizza. Served hot and fresh in big slices, the pizzas on offer always hit the spot.

Kebun Puisi Cafe, Bangi

Nestled in serene nature, Kebun Puisi is a garden cafe with kampung vibes that serves local delights.

The cafe welcomes you with plenty of seats and even provides mats for spreading out on the ground for a wholly different cafe experience. This is a place to indulge in the finest coffee which include house specialties such as Kopi Surat Cinta, Kopi Terbahagia, Kopi Hari Minggu, Kopi Santan, and Kopi Mantan.

The Instagram-worthy cafe also has poem recitation sessions, further elevating coffee sipping into an artistic experience.

Pejam Mata Cafe, Bangi

A cafe that serves local food with modern twists, Pejam Mata Cafe is perfect for serious foodies and Instagram enthusiasts, thanks to its aesthetic decorations and ambience. With wide selections of dishes and beverages, the cafe’s bestsellers include pandan gula Melaka cheesecake, teh tarik creme brulee, and strawberry truffle.

The Botanist, Cyberjaya

An outdoor cafe with nature vibes, The Botanist is surrounded by greenery that give visitors a feel of dining in the middle of a forest, allowing for a truly relaxing experience.

Served in large portions, its bread dips and famous Bao burgers are among the mouth-watering dishes available at this picturesque eatery. A wide variety of good quality coffees are available for caffeine-lovers, like Piccolo Latte, Zesty Black and Dirty Chai.

The green surroundings, unique food selections and Instagrammable spots make this a worthwhile cafe to visit.

Qidot Cafe, Banting

This is a cafe with an eye-catching exterior and relaxed interior that attracts both locals and tourists.

Qidot has a blend of local flavours and international dishes that offer a delicious, one-of-a-kind taste, with a vast selection of enticing afood on the menu like crispy seabass fish and chips, lamb fried rice and more.

Apart from quality brews and sweet delights, a lavish selection of beverages, such as frappes and creamy yogurt smoothies, are available to tempt discerning diners.

Hayaso Coffee and Pancake, Taman Gombak Ria

Hayaso Coffee and Pancake is a small and cozy coffee shop that serves high-quality brews at a reasonable price, attracting both locals and tourists.

Some unique beverages to try at this popular Gombak hotspot include Irish Mocha Shaken and Red Velvet Latte, along with freshly-made baby pancakes and waffles that create symphonies in the mouth.

Whether you are a coffee addict looking for a place to get your caffeine fix or a social media user looking for a new “Outfit Of The Day” spot for Instagram, Selangor has multiple unique cafes to give you new and tantalising experiences.