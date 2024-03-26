Canon’s latest lineup of laser printers revolutionises business operations

CANON recently unveiled its latest lineup of laser printers. Heralding a significant leap forward in printing technology, the meticulously crafted printers aim to streamline business operations with enhanced efficiency, productivity, and user experience.
The event showcased seven new printers, including the imageCLASS LBP243dw, LBP246dw, LBP248x, MF461dw, MF465dw, MF469x, and LBP732Cx, each designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern workspaces.
With features tailored to address challenges faced by businesses of all sizes, Canon’s new laser printer lineup redefines printing standards, empowering organisations to achieve greater efficiency and success.
Interactive booths allowed guests to experience firsthand the unique value propositions of each printer, from enhanced printing speeds to smooth connectivity. Attendees gained insight into how these printers can integrate into different workflows, elevating business operations to new heights of productivity.
Canon Marketing Malaysia president and CEO Masato Yoshiie emphasised Canon’s dedication to continuous advancement and its “Kyosei” philosophy of working together for the common good.
Its head of division for personal system devices Sandy Lee highlighted the partnership these printers form with businesses, which are becoming more than just tools and are integral components in boosting productivity.
The new printers have impressive printing speeds, with some models reaching up to 40 pages per minute for quick and efficient document printing in A4 size. Automatic duplex printing reduces paper consumption, ensuring sustainability and cost savings for businesses.
Integrated with cloud solutions such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, as well as support for Microsoft Azure subscription, the printers offer smooth connectivity options for printing and scanning, further enhancing workflow efficiency.