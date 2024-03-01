Cardi B splits from Offset

CARDI B has officially announced her separation from her husband Offset. Confirming the news during a recent Instagram Live session, she disclosed that she has been single for a while.

Addressing recent events, she expressed complete indifference to rumours and emphasised her existing single status.

The revelation seemed to have been prompted by speculation of infidelity, with Offset responding on social media to allegations made by fellow rapper Blueface.

Cardi B candidly admitted her struggle with informing the public about the split, citing a desire for a fresh start and a new beginning in the coming year.

The decision to part ways comes after fans noticed the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram. There was also a cryptic post on Cardi B’s stories about outgrowing relationships.

The pair, who had been married since 2017, previously separated in 2018 but reconciled.

Cardi B asserted that this split was not due to infidelity but rather a culmination of disagreements and a sense that things were no longer the same.

The couple, who share two children, were in Arizona over the weekend for a music event. Representatives for Cardi B and Offset have yet to comment on the situation.