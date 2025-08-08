Celebration of Malaysia’s culinary icon

THIS patriotic Merdeka and Malaysia Day season, Sunset Terrace at Sunway Resort Hotel invites guests to embark on a nostalgic journey through Malaysia’s most iconic flavours with a spectacular Nasi Lemak Buffet, available from Aug 22 to Sept 16.

Curated by chef Amir Roslie, the buffet celebrates the nation’s most iconic culinary creation with a vibrant showcase of rice, sambals, sides and heritage hot dishes.

Fragrant coconut rice, believed to have originated as far back as the 15th century in Malacca, takes centre stage in this celebration of local cuisine. A charming tale surrounds its name: when a daughter accidentally spilled coconut milk into a pot of rice, her mother Mak returned home and asked what the delicious aroma was. The daughter replied: “Nasi le, Mak!”, which turned into a moment that may have given rise to the name nasi lemak.

This legend is brought to life through Amir’s creative interpretations such as Nasi Lemak Hijau Pandan, Nasi Lemak Kuning Royal, Nasi Lemak Bunga Telang and Nasi Lemak Putih, each cooked with distinctive ingredients and presented with flair.