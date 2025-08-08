Celebration of Malaysia’s culinary icon

THIS patriotic Merdeka and Malaysia Day season, Sunset Terrace at Sunway Resort Hotel invites guests to embark on a nostalgic journey through Malaysia’s most iconic flavours with a spectacular Nasi Lemak Buffet, available from Aug 22 to Sept 16.
Curated by chef Amir Roslie, the buffet celebrates the nation’s most iconic culinary creation with a vibrant showcase of rice, sambals, sides and heritage hot dishes.
Fragrant coconut rice, believed to have originated as far back as the 15th century in Malacca, takes centre stage in this celebration of local cuisine. A charming tale surrounds its name: when a daughter accidentally spilled coconut milk into a pot of rice, her mother Mak returned home and asked what the delicious aroma was. The daughter replied: “Nasi le, Mak!”, which turned into a moment that may have given rise to the name nasi lemak.
This legend is brought to life through Amir’s creative interpretations such as Nasi Lemak Hijau Pandan, Nasi Lemak Kuning Royal, Nasi Lemak Bunga Telang and Nasi Lemak Putih, each cooked with distinctive ingredients and presented with flair.
Complementing the rice are slow-cooked sambal options made from premium chillies, including Sambal Bawang and Sambal Nyonya, alongside a curated showcase of ikan bilis, from Pangkor’s Ikan Bilis Mata Biru to the delicate Ikan Bilis Jepun.
Guests can also enjoy a colourful spread of traditional crackers and an array of spiced Chicken, Beef and Fish Serunding.
To complete the experience, the buffet features rotating selections of hot dishes that highlight the diversity and depth of Malaysian cooking. Highlights include Ayam Goreng Berempah, Cockles Rendang and Chilli Fried Beef Lung, as well as Sambal Sotong, Daging Dendeng, Lamb Rendang and Chicken Rendang. Vegetarian options such as Tempeh and Tauhu Goreng Kicap, and Stir-Fried Kangkung with Belacan also make an appearance, ensuring there’s something for every palate.
While nasi lemak remains the star of the show, guests can look forward to an expanded dining experience with a wide selection of international buffet favourites.
For those craving a flavourful adventure, the buffet features a variety of global cuisines from Asian delicacies to Western classics.
Seafood lovers will enjoy the seafood on ice, offering fresh ocean catches, while lighter options await at the salad bar and sushi station.
To end the meal on a sweet note, a tempting spread of desserts and fresh fruits awaits at the dessert counter, the perfect finish to a delicious journey.
Sunset Terrace
Level 1, Sunway Resort Hotel
Aug 22 to Sept 16, 2025
Lunch
Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays
12pm to 4pm
RM188.00+ per adult
RM94.00+ per child / senior citizen
Dinner
Friday–Sunday & Public Holidays
6.30pm to 10.30pm
RM198.00+ per adult
RM99.00+ per child / senior citizen