Chains of opulent expression

Gold-wrapped individuality draws inspiration from nature, 20th century culture

Tranz presented its latest collection at the recent KLFW. — ALL PICS COURTESY OF RAVIN’S AWESOME PICTURES

JEWELLERY is often viewed as a mere fashion accessory due to its petite size. Many, if not most, dismiss its essence and only utilise it to complement their wardrobes. But the recent Tranz × KLFW event proves that jewellery holds more significance than commonly assumed. If anything, the fashion showcase, presented in collaboration with designer Ashley Wong, was a clear indication that jewellery is an extension of one’s individuality. The Tranz runway showcased various interpretations of individuality through bold and expressive forms of gold.

The runway presentation unfolded with three striking themes: Naturama, Boldness and Graphique, each capturing a distinct expression of style, identity and movement. Breaking boundaries Tranz first proved jewellery can be playful with its forward interpretations from its latest collection. Ditching conventional presentations, Tranz married nature’s pulse with its passion for individual flair under its Naturama theme. The designs on the Tranz Fluttering Splendour Series and the Tranz Gilded Web Series are illustrations of this. The flutter of butterfly wings is captured on the Tranz Fluttering Splendour Series, while spider webs are threaded together on the Tranz Gilded Web Series.

“Nature is part of the inspiration. We feature designs of butterflies and spiders. But we have added another element this year, which is coral. The corals have a bit of a texture, which is different from our previous collections,” Poh Kong technical director and designer Albert Ong told theSun. The connection to nature was echoed during designer Wong’s segment of the show too. Geometric hollow leaf earrings were spotted.

Making statements Aside from the unorthodox approach, the jewellery on the runway showed much colour. The Tranz collection stuck to its mission of championing self-expression, with items such as Tranz Art Deco and Tranz Modcore Pendant under its Graphique theme. The Tranz Art Deco evokes the elegance of the Art Deco era with its clean geometry and polished details, while the Tranz Modcore Pendant’s clean lines and circular geometry paid homage to Britain’s 1960s mod style.





The borrowed inspiration from the Art Deco era and the 1960s mod subculture was a clever inclusion. This is because both eras were among the pioneers of originality and reinvention in fashion. “The Tranz collection is a combination of the arts and fashion. From nature, fabrics to different shapes, the collection speaks to one’s individuality. It allows you to decide how you would like to express yourself. What we are creating is more of an art to wear,” shared Poh Kong marketing manager Elizabeth Choon. Style in minimalism But there is power in minimalism too, as boldness can be explored through its lens. While there is luxury in maximalism, there is also much to devour in minimalism. Under its Boldness theme, Tranz proved this to be true.

Defined by clean lines, rounded edges and reflective finishes, Tranz validated style in refined structures. Its GeoEdge had a bold visual tension – all thanks to its rhombus cuts and offset spheres. In presenting his outfits, Wong utilised stylish yet modest picks of jewellery. The fashion designer opted to work with jewellery that did not overpower his outfits. Instead, it worked as an additional tool to express the boldness and individuality in his runway designs.