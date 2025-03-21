Three places in Klang Valley known for tasty Indian flatbread

CHAPATI, or Indian flatbread, is a staple diet in the northern parts of India, such as Punjab. Soft, thin and round-shaped chapati is a delicious and healthy meal. It is made with whole wheat flour called atta and served with sides such as dhall curry or potato gravy. The recipe is as follows: Add vegetable oil and salt to the atta flour, knead into a dough and divide into small balls. Flatten each ball with a rolling pin before cooking on a tawa, a round cast-iron skillet.

Chapati, a source of soluble fibre, is good for the heart and stomach as it is low in calories. It is commonly eaten during lunch or as a light snack, and can be paired with vegetable or non-vegetable dishes. These days, chapati is often seen as a substitute for tortilla and used as a sandwich wrap for vegetables or a meat filling. You may have the impression chapati is dry, tasteless and difficult to chew, but here are some eateries that will instantly change your mind: Tasty Chapathi, Petaling Jaya The name says it all! Serving authentic North Indian cuisine, the restaurant’s chapati is soft, puffy, and yes... tasty, which tempts you to order more. Moreover, it offers an impressive variety of delicious side dishes, from chicken tikka to palak paneer.

The restaurant makes the paneer from scratch, which is why it tastes fresh and creamy, and the dish pairs well with the soft chapati that they make. You can also pair the chapati with mutton rogan josh, butter chicken, methi fish, mutton keema and chicken curry. Practically everything on the menu, from desserts to drinks, tastes good, but the chapati is a must-try. Big Singh Chapati, Taman Tun Dr Ismail The chapati here is warm, soft and fluffy. The restaurant is also famous for naan, biryani, its signature tandoori chicken and beverages such as lassi, Punjabi tea and masala tea. The eatery serves authentic Punjabi cuisine and has good ambience, featuring wall paintings that are Instagram-worthy.