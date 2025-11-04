Charming stays

MALAYSIA’S hospitality scene continues to evolve with the emergence of upscale and thoughtfully curated stays that combine cultural nuance and contemporary comforts. A new wave of hotel openings offers travellers tailored experiences grounded in design and service. Here is a closer look at three new properties redefining hospitality in Malaysia.

The Millen Penang, Autograph Collection

Positioned on Penang’s storied Millionaire’s Row, The Millen Penang marks the debut of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in the state. This 146-room hotel stands out for its deliberate blend of colonial charm and modern refinement. Set against the historical backdrop of Northam Road, the property breathes new life into the 19th-century neighbourhood with its moody interiors, contemporary luxuries and locally inspired details.

Each guestroom is a study in design and comfort, offering uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea and the Penang skyline. Floor-to-ceiling windows, dual vanity marble bathrooms and bathtubs overlooking the ocean add to the ambience. The property champions sustainability through organic amenities with a focus on locally crafted elements. Dining is an immersive affair. Lili pays tribute to Penang’s diverse culinary heritage, reinterpreting Malaysian flavours with a modern, conscious approach. The Good Society draws from the British tea culture, serving Devonshire tea in an elegant setting, while The Millen Espresso offers locally roasted blends and fresh pastries.

For events, Upperton Hall presents a striking venue with one of Penang’s longest LED screens, while smaller meetings can be held in light-filled boardrooms fitted with Bose systems. Wellness and leisure facilities include a 24-hour gym and a saltwater infinity pool overlooking the Straits of Malacca. Coming soon are Nut&Meg Wellness Spa, highlighting treatments with local ingredients such as nutmeg, and Blacklinen Restaurant, focused on charcoal-grilled meats and seafood. Located near key attractions including Gurney Drive and George Town’s Unesco heritage zone, The Millen Penang offers a rich, central base for leisure and business travellers.