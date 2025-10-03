Hotels, properties across world for memorably relaxing experiences

THE right accommodation can do wonders when travelling abroad. From providing comfort to assuring safety, good accommodation can elevate your experience to something memorable. Unsurprisingly, luxury hotels are foremost experts in the matter. Here are some hotels and properties that offer jaw-dropping opulence that will enrich your stay. Pick a place that fulfils your expectations for your next adventure. Jati @ Koh Russey, Cambodia Spread over a 450ha tropical forest, Jati is a laid-back private island resort on Cambodia’s southern coast. The resort has 82 one-and-two-bedroom villas to pick from. From beachfront pool villas to two-bedroom ones, each unit is designed to provide a Maldives-style private island experience with a “uniquely Cambodian vibe”.

Leisure activities and facilities are at another level here. The resort offers an array of complimentary activities, including a racquet and sports club for tennis and pickleball, basketball, mini golf, badminton, kayaks and island trails for a gentle early morning or sundown stroll. Its bamboo spa is another highlight. Here, Khmer-inspired treatments are available for guests to try. Other facilities include its gym that has a bath steam and sauna, seahorse kids club that offers babysitting services and marina that brings guests over to the island from Sihanoukville International Airport.

Dusit Princess Chiang Mai @ Thailand, DusitD2 Fagu @ India Escape to the serenity of Dusit’s two latest hotels in Thailand and India. Dusit Princess Chiang Mai, located in Chiang Mai on Chang Klan Road, is a serene retreat in the city’s heart. Following a comprehensive three-year transformation, the upper-midscale hotel in Thailand has reopened with a fresh look and enhanced offerings. Guests can enjoy redesigned rooms and upgraded facilities such as meeting spaces, the pool area, gym and lobby that reflect the elegance of Lanna culture. The hotel’s dining offerings have also been elevated, with Jasmine Restaurant serving Chinese and Cantonese cuisine. Considering its location, the hotel is ideal for those looking to explore the vibrant city. Local landmarks such as Wat Chedi Luang and the night bazaar are within walking distance.

As for DusitD2 Fagu, it is Dusit’s first branded hotel in India. Set amid the majestic Himalayas, the hotel features 80 guest rooms, ranging from 38 to 86 square metres, all with breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains. Other key highlights include the region’s largest temperature-controlled swimming pool and the signature Namm Spa, which offers authentic Thai massage therapies and wellness treatments. The hotel is on its way to becoming a premier venue for events, having the region’s largest banquet hall, a lavish terrace lawn and the only outdoor amphitheatre in the area. For food, try the hotel’s authentic Thai and pan-Asian cuisine, infused with fresh local ingredients.

Laguna Beach Residences Bayside @ Phuket Island, Thailand If you long to live near the beach, Laguna Beach Residences Bayside is one place you should check in to. It offers a new standard of island living with a stunning waterfront setting. Comprising two low-rise buildings, the residence is made up of condominiums and penthouses, all with sleek, contemporary designs, expansive outdoor balconies and green accents that harmonise with the natural landscape.

Ground floor units offer direct pool access, while penthouse residences come with private rooftop pools and decks. Additionally, the residence is located mere steps away from the world-renowned Bangtao Beach, ideal for living out your thalassophile fantasy. The cherry on top of this all is you get to make this your home, as the residence was built to meet the growing demand from international families seeking second homes.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore @ Singapore The country’s first all-villa property, Raffles Sentosa Singapore is situated on Sentosa Island, making it the first Global Sustainable Tourism Council-certified island resort in Asia. As it is perched on a hilltop and surrounded by lush gardens, a secluded nature experience is promised upon checking in. Each of the 62 villas is built to allow you to connect with nature while embracing tranquillity and well-being. Every villa comes with its own pool and private terrace.

Find further relaxation and rejuvenation at the resort’s spa. Blending traditional healing with contemporary techniques, a holistic approach is utilised to boost your wellness. For your palate, Raffles offers an array of global cuisines through its five restaurants and lounges. At the resort’s signature Empire Grill, savour authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist, while Royal China features refined Cantonese cuisine and a distinctive Japanese omakase journey awaits you at Hashida.

Treehouse Silicon Valley @ California, US Treehouse Silicon Valley Hotel is what sweet dreams are made of. Designed as a creative hideaway, the hotel is built to make you feel right at home. The majority of its 254 rooms, including 21 suites, provide private outdoor spaces, from ground-floor patios to balconies and terraces on the upper floors. Its interiors include soft sofas built into rough-hewn wooden bookcases, farm table distressed wooden desks and quirky quilts, each there to convey the childlike wonder of taking refuge in a figurative treehouse. Amenities from a casual cafe with indoor and outdoor seating, a garden offering games and a beer garden are also available to bring out guests’ fun and adventurous spirits.

Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai @ Osaka, Japan Dorsett by Agora Osaka Sakai in Osaka, Japan is the first Dorsett Hotel in the country. It features 321 rooms and suites, a meeting room for up to 42 seated guests and an all-day dining restaurant with an outdoor harbour front terrace for 120 guests. Half of the guest rooms, ranging from 22 to 44 square metres, offer stunning views of Sakai harbour. Each room features compact minibars, window-side seating and sofa beds. Its designs are inspired by sustainability and the local culture, featuring “greenery, earth and sea” elements. Eco-friendly materials such as ceramic tiles, bricks and upcycled denim cushions are also used. If you book directly with the hotel, enjoy the hotel’s signature Dorsett 26 Hours, a privilege that allows a flexible check-in or out time and a full 26-hour stay.

1 Hotel Tokyo @ Tokyo, Japan Slated to open late this year, 1 Hotel Tokyo is set to mark its highly anticipated debut in Japan. As part of Mori Trust’s Tokyo World Gate Akasaka development, the hotel will feature 211 guest rooms, including expansive suites inspired by Japan’s natural landscapes and traditional craftsmanship. Upon checking in, you will be promised a curated selection of dining experiences, a tranquil wellness sanctuary, an indoor pool with city views and lush outdoor spaces that bring nature into the heart of Tokyo. With its biophilic design and emphasis on sustainability, 1 Hotel Tokyo is aiming to become a must-visit urban retreat for mindful luxury travellers.