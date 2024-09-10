CHEN, a member of the K-pop group Exo, is set to bring his fan-conference (fan-con) the 2024 Chen Fan-Con Beyond the Door to Kuala Lumpur, following stops in Seoul, Taipei and Bangkok.

Scheduled to take place at the Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur on Nov 8, this fan-con marks Chen’s first tour as a solo artiste, offering fans an opportunity to connect with the star through live performances and fan interactions.

Following the release of Chen’s latest solo album Door, which debuted in May this year with the title track Empty, fans can look forward to hearing live renditions of songs from the album during the fan-con.

The album’s themes – Blank and Stack – explore the emptiness and filling of the mind while the album’s title Door invites listeners into Chen’s musical world.

In addition to showcasing his music, Chen will also engage with fans during the fan-con via games and activities. Notably, he will also be performing a track from his newly released single, making this fan-con even more special.

A dynamic and all-round vocalist, Chen has been making a significant strides in the industry as a member of EXO and as a solo artiste.

Tickets for the fan-con will available for purchase this Friday. The prices range from RM398 to RM758.