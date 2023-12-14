LOCAL film Abang Adik, although not yet released in its home country, is taking the world by storm by earning international acclaim with multiple accolades, and is a must-watch film before the curtains close in 2023.
Under the direction of Taiping-born Jin Ong, Abang Adik has already achieved significant success, having been screened in Taiwan. It marks the highest-grossing film ever shown in Taiwan, breaking the box office records of Singaporean and Malaysian films.
Jin Ong sees the festival recognition as a positive sign that Southeast Asian works are standing alongside esteemed international productions.
“The recognition and awards achieved across continents worldwide through the narrative of Abang Adik, which delves into themes of life, family, sacrifice and love conveyed through the creative synergy of artists from two countries sharing a common vision, serves as undeniable evidence of the competitiveness of Southeast Asian creators.
“I also sincerely hope that Abang Adik receives a positive response upon its screening in Malaysian cinemas starting today,“ said Ong.
In his directorial debut, Ong, previously recognised as a successful producer, skillfully navigates audiences through the challenges of a life marked by poverty and the struggles of two orphaned siblings.
The film revolves around Abang, a mute and deaf person with disabilities, starring Wu Kang Ren and his brother Adi, played by Jack Tan, who grapples with anger.
A tragic event tests the bond between these siblings and the movie intricately explores the conflicts and dilemmas faced by Abang and Adi.
Abang Adik has not only captured the hearts of fans but has also received acclaim at the main prizes of the 25th Far East Film Festival (FEFF) in Udine, Italy.
It secured prestigious awards, including the Golden Mulberry Audience Awards, the Black Dragon Critics’ Prize and the White Mulberry Awards for Best Debut Feature.
Beyond FEFF, the film, featuring the exceptional pairing of Malaysian Tan and Taiwanese Wu, has earned over 10 recognitions worldwide.
These accolades include awards at prestigious festivals like the 22nd edition of the New York Asian Film Festival 2023 and the First Official Selection 2023 in China.
Wu’s remarkable acting prowess has garnered him four victories, including the Taipei 60th Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actor, the 13th First International Film Festival 2023 for Best Performance and the Best Lead Performance at the QCinema International Film Festival - Asian Next Wave in the Philippines.
Tan, who portrays the character Adi in Abang Adik, finds the film particularly special due to its storyline and production presented in three languages - Mandarin, Cantonese and Malay.
The uniqueness lies in the collaboration of the workforce and actors from Malaysia and Taiwan. According to Tan, the 114-minute film holds a unique sentimental value as it involves individuals with two different physical conditions, stirring the instincts of anyone who watches.
Abang Adik premieres today in theatres nationwide.