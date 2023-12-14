LOCAL film Abang Adik, although not yet released in its home country, is taking the world by storm by earning international acclaim with multiple accolades, and is a must-watch film before the curtains close in 2023.

Under the direction of Taiping-born Jin Ong, Abang Adik has already achieved significant success, having been screened in Taiwan. It marks the highest-grossing film ever shown in Taiwan, breaking the box office records of Singaporean and Malaysian films.

Jin Ong sees the festival recognition as a positive sign that Southeast Asian works are standing alongside esteemed international productions.

“The recognition and awards achieved across continents worldwide through the narrative of Abang Adik, which delves into themes of life, family, sacrifice and love conveyed through the creative synergy of artists from two countries sharing a common vision, serves as undeniable evidence of the competitiveness of Southeast Asian creators.

“I also sincerely hope that Abang Adik receives a positive response upon its screening in Malaysian cinemas starting today,“ said Ong.

In his directorial debut, Ong, previously recognised as a successful producer, skillfully navigates audiences through the challenges of a life marked by poverty and the struggles of two orphaned siblings.

The film revolves around Abang, a mute and deaf person with disabilities, starring Wu Kang Ren and his brother Adi, played by Jack Tan, who grapples with anger.

A tragic event tests the bond between these siblings and the movie intricately explores the conflicts and dilemmas faced by Abang and Adi.