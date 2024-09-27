FOLLOWING its CNBluentity Asia tour earlier this year, South Korean band CNBlue is launching its new themed Asia concert tour Voyage into X with a highly anticipated performance in Genting Highlands.

Voyage into X incorporates elements of the ocean and the cosmos, symbolising CNBlue’s bold journey into new musical territories. The concert will feature an X-shaped stage design that brings the artistes closer to the audience, allowing Boice (CNBlue fans) to fully experience the band’s charm and enjoy a spectacular musical feast.

CNBlue, consisting of Jung Yong-hwa, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin made its debut back in 2010 under FNC Entertainment. Since then, the group has released 11 albums, 14 extended plays (EPs) and 33 singles, captivating fans with hits such as Intuition, I’m a Loner, Can’t Stop and Love.

Jointly organised by Absolute Technical Production and Sparkling Star, 2024 CNBlue Live in Asia – Voyage into X Malaysia will take place on Dec 7 at 6pm at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase on Oct 4, priced at RM738 (VIP section), RM638 (PS1), RM538 (PS2) and RM438 (PS3).