CNBlue Yong Hwa returns for concert in KL

JUNG Yong Hwa (Yong Hwa), the all-round South Korean idol best known as the frontman of CNBlue, is set to make return to Malaysia for his first-ever solo concert here.

Organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, 2025 Jung Yong Hwa Live “Director’s Cut: Our Fine Days” in Kuala Lumpur will hit the stage at Mega Star Arena, KL on Sept 14 (Sunday), 7pm.

Celebrating the 10th year since his solo debut, the tour coincides with the release of his third mini album One Last Day. With his signature command of stage, captivating vocals and charming moves, Yong Hwa is geared to deliver a familiar yet different excitement for the fans.

First shot to fame with CNBlue under FNC Entertainment, Yong Hwa launched his solo career on the side in 2015 with his debut studio album One Fine Day, which was followed by the mini albums Do Disturb in 2017 and Your City in 2023 prior to One Last Day.

Apart from his popularity in K-pop, Yong Hwa has also made inroads into J-pop and C-pop with recorded songs in Japanese and Mandarin, which consists of collaboration tracks with Mandopop stars such as JJ Lin and Jam Hsiao.

Yong Hwa has not only established himself in music, but also in acting. Having starred alongside Nicholas Tse in the Hong Kong film Cook Up A Storm (2017), his recent K-drama lead roles include Brain Works (2023) and Sell Your Haunted House (2021), which won him 2021 Excellent Actor at KBS Drama Awards.

He also hosts a music talk show called LP Room on YouTube. With a decade of memories to share, Yong Hwa’s upcoming solo show is more than just a celebration of his journey so far, but also a tribute to his fans for their support along the way.

Tickets, priced at RM368 to RM888, will be available for sale on Aug 1.