SETTING his target on narcissists, comedian and singer Luqman Podolski recently released his latest single Tak Sedar Diri to great fanfare.

Written and composed by Bo Amir Iqram, Sya and Kim Manul, Tak Sedar Diri, which also features Sya on vocals, has raked in close to 200,000 streams on Spotify in just under a week.

“Many among us are not aware of our shortcomings and do not understand the situation we are facing. When they are not aware of the matter, many problems will arise afterwards. They often think that the matter is not a problem and end up acting beyond their true capabilities and causing more negative effects,” Luqman said in a statement.

As the project goes against the norm, Luqman was grateful he had the chance to work with those experienced in music production.

The singer, who is popular with the song Kalau Kau Rindu, admitted that the recording process this time was a little awkward and unexpected, as Luqman did not expect he would work with individuals such as music producer Amir throughout song and music video productions.

“When the recording process started, I met with people who had extensive experience in the field of music. The process was interesting and I learned a lot of new things from them.

“I am impressed with Sya who has a different vocal and pronunciation than other singers. She is an underrated singer and her voice has its own charm. So the combination this time complements each other,” Luqman said.

He added that the single is a transition to bigger things, particularly a mini album that is currently set to launch January next year, which the singer promises to satisfy fans.

Tak Sedar Diri is streaming on all digital platforms.