Clooney, Pitt reunite yet again after 17 years for action movie

The charismatic Clooney called by the District Attorney for help.

Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and George Clooney are back together again after Ocean‘s Thirteen (2007) for another movie titled Wolfs but this time, they are in an even bigger trouble. The two lone wolves or professionals at “cleaning up a mess” (read: murder or crimes) embark on a ride around Manhattan in New York City on one night, trying to dispose of a dead body and to figure out the real “target” of a conspiracy. The movie starts with a half-naked man jumping on a bed in a hotel room and accidentally crashes on the glass coffee table. An elderly woman and a district attorney named Margaret (the boy’s companion) fears that the boy is dead and makes a desperate call. She reaches out to a “professional”, seeking help from an unknown man for his expertise in “fixing things” to avoid embarrassment. The man (an unnamed character played by Clooney), shows up at the door. A few minutes later, another “professional” (a nameless character played by Pitt) turns up unexpectedly at the hotel room but the question is: who called the second guy?

It turns out hotel owner Pamela Dowd-Herdry (voiced by Frances McDormand) had been watching the entire incident via a hidden spy camera. To ensure the image of the new hotel does not get tarnished, she called the second guy. Given the circumstances, the two men had no choice but to work together, although they were reluctant. However, the “job” was not as simple as they thought it would be at first. Much to their dismay, the boy is also apparently a drug dealer, seeing that there were drugs stored in his room – and they must crack the mystery before the sun rises.

Dynamic duo Clooney has a commanding screen presence while Pitt captivates the very moment he makes an entry on screen. In the scene, where Pitt turns up in the hotel room, you could already anticipate a banter between the two, which entertains the audience. The rivalry, competition and witty conversations back and forth between the two were fun to watch. Their unique “chemistry” is the highlight of the 107-minute movie. It reminds us of the camaraderie they had in the Ocean’s franchise but in this one, they are rivals.

There is nothing more entertaining than two charismatic actors and box-office stars coming together to share a screen as they each command “the stage” with their own style. Clooney’s character appears serious at first but towards the end, the character displays compassion. It is hard not to like the charming Pitt, who evokes excitement with his macho character and style. The story intrigues from the very first scene. A dead body, drugs, high rank district attorney, two individuals who are polar opposites and above all, a conspiracy.

All the right ingredients to make an action cum thriller movie. Eventually, Pitt and Clooney’s characters, despite their differences, had figured out the truth while getting rid of the boy’s corpse and his drug packages found in the room. Viewers are kept on the edge of their seats with a series of unsuspecting plot twists, which includes coming face-to-face with their old enemy, mass shoot out and crashing into a wedding party!

Unresolved mystery Although the movie is filled with unexpected twist, thrills, surprises, stunts and comedy, the questions still remains: an accident or a set up as well as who and why? More importantly, if the video recording was a leverage for something bigger or to help someone. Who is the target and who is behind it all? The movie is rather short – so, another 15 minutes worth of content could have been added to fill plot holes because even after the mystery reveals itself – the audience is left wanting to know more.

Pitt (left) and Clooney trying to figure out what to do next.