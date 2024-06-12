Cosy soups

AS the weather cools, there is nothing like a warm bowl of soup to soothe the soul. These five creamy, hearty soups combine nutritious ingredients with rich flavours, ideal for cosying up on any chilly day. Here is a collection of easy-to-follow recipes to inspire your next comforting meal.
Creamy chicken soup
A classic favourite, creamy chicken soup brings together tender chicken pieces with a rich base. This soup is an ideal option for lunch or dinner, offering warmth and nourishment in every spoonful.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 carrots, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced
4 cups of chicken broth
1 cup of heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions
1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, sauteing until soft and fragrant.
2. Add carrots and celery. Cook for five minutes until tender.
3. Stir in diced chicken and cook until lightly browned.
4. Pour in chicken broth, bringing the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.
5. Stir in heavy cream. Cook for another five minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
6. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve warm.
Mushroom soup
Mushroom soup is an earthy delight, featuring the rich flavour of mushrooms in a creamy base. This simple soup makes a quick and wholesome meal.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons of butter
1 onion, chopped
3 cups of mushrooms, sliced (white or cremini)
3 cups of vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup of heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh thyme for garnish
Instructions
1. In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened.
2. Add mushrooms, stirring frequently until they release their moisture and become tender.
3. Pour in the broth, bringing the soup to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Blend the soup until smooth using an immersion blender or transfer to a blender in batches.
5. Stir in heavy cream, then season with salt and pepper.
6. Garnish with fresh thyme before serving.
Asparagus soup
This vibrant asparagus soup brings a unique flavour with a creamy texture. It is light, nourishing and a good choice for those looking to enjoy a green vegetable soup.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound of asparagus, trimmed and cut into pieces
3 cups of vegetable broth
½ cup of heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh chives for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat then add onion and garlic, cooking until softened.
2. Add the asparagus, stirring for about five minutes until bright green and slightly tender.
3. Pour in vegetable broth and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Blend the soup until smooth, either directly in the pot with an immersion blender or in batches with a standard blender.
5. Stir in heavy cream, season with salt and pepper. Heat for another five minutes.
6. Garnish with chopped chives and serve warm.
Potato soup
This creamy potato soup is a comforting, hearty option that is ideal for a cold day. With tender potatoes and a touch of cream, this soup feels like a warm hug in a bowl.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
3 potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups of chicken or vegetable broth
1 cup of milk or heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh chives, sliced (for garnish)
Instructions
1. Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft.
2. Add diced potatoes, stirring for a few minutes to coat with butter.
3. Pour in broth, bringing the soup to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes until potatoes are tender.
4. Use an immersion blender or a regular blender to puree the soup until smooth.
5. Stir in milk or heavy cream then season with salt and pepper.
6. Garnish with fresh chives before serving.
Cauliflower soup
Cauliflower soup is a creamy, low-carb choice that is satisfying and packed with nutrients. This mild, earthy soup gets its creamy texture from pureed cauliflower and a hint of cream.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 head of cauliflower, chopped
3 cups of vegetable broth
½ cup of heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
1. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, cooking until softened.
2. Add cauliflower, stirring to combine and cook for about five minutes until tender.
3. Pour in the broth and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes until cauliflower is very soft.
4. Blend the soup until smooth, then stir in heavy cream.
5. Season with salt and pepper, and heat through for an additional five minutes.
6. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve warm.
These five creamy soups are perfect for chilly days. Each recipe is simple to make and offers a warm, nutritious meal for you and your family. Enjoy these cosy soups as they add warmth to your table and bring comfort to your home.