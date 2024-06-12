Cosy soups

AS the weather cools, there is nothing like a warm bowl of soup to soothe the soul. These five creamy, hearty soups combine nutritious ingredients with rich flavours, ideal for cosying up on any chilly day. Here is a collection of easy-to-follow recipes to inspire your next comforting meal.

Creamy chicken soup

A classic favourite, creamy chicken soup brings together tender chicken pieces with a rich base. This soup is an ideal option for lunch or dinner, offering warmth and nourishment in every spoonful.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced

4 cups of chicken broth

1 cup of heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, sauteing until soft and fragrant.

2. Add carrots and celery. Cook for five minutes until tender.

3. Stir in diced chicken and cook until lightly browned.

4. Pour in chicken broth, bringing the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

5. Stir in heavy cream. Cook for another five minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve warm.