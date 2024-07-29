Creating safe space

Content creator aims to normalise niche hobbies anime, cosplay in M’sia

Cho’s career took an unexpected turn from corporate life to the creative world. – PICS COURTESY OF CHO

HIS face is instantly recognisable among anime and cosplay enthusiasts in Malaysia thanks to the success of NikiGakiTV, an online show dedicated to the niche world of manga, animation and fancy costumes. Cho Jun Yang, better known as Jun Yang, graduated from Universiti Malaysia Sabah with a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science and Nutrition. However, his journey took an unexpected turn from corporate life to the creative world. After a stint at American Express and a successful run at MGAG, in which he contributed to creating the popular Malaysian card game The Malaysian Dream, Cho found his true calling in content creation. Now leading NikiGakiTV under Wabikong Productions, Cho is trying to destigmatise anime and cosplay in Malaysia.

Dedicated space Founded in April 2023, NikiGakiTV is a community hub for anime and cosplay enthusiasts in Malaysia. The channel’s name, a combination of the Japanese words Aniki (brother) and Gaki (kid), reflects the dynamic between Cho and his co-host Ang Jia Yi. “Our content mainly revolves around but is not limited to anime and cosplay, delivered mostly in Bahasa Malaysia. We started with figurine unboxings, street interviews and event giveaways as our core content types. Eventually, we expanded to cosplayer showcases, event coverages, niche interviews, anime reviews and more,” Cho told theSun. The inspiration behind NikiGakiTV stems from a deep desire to create a space, in which Malaysian anime and cosplay fans can express their passions. “We do all this because of our desire to create a space for the Malaysian anime and cosplay community to express their passion for what they love, not only to their peers within the community but to the general public who have yet to join the community as well,” explained Cho. Breaking stereotypes One of the core goals of NikiGakiTV is to challenge and change the stereotypes associated with anime and cosplay. Cho acknowledged the challenges, stating: “Of course, there will still be people who do not understand and even judge because they think enjoying anime, collecting figurines or cosplaying is childish. Some people would think their money would be better spent elsewhere. To which I say, go right ahead. As you have your right to spend your time and money as you see fit so do the people who enjoy their hobbies.” Through initiatives such as “U Beli I Bayar”, in which NikiGakiTV surprises interviewees by offering to pay for their desired merchandise, Cho and his team aim to give back to the community and break gender stereotypes. “This is our small way to give back to the community that we have been a part of and have received support from. And when we see them happily picking out the keychain, stickers, figurines they want, it just makes us smile. “Not to mention, just recently we met a girl who is super into Kamen Rider and even performed a Henshin transformation sequence for us.”

Localising content with parodies One of NikiGakiTV’s latest projects is Ambil Sekali, a parody of Sony Music Entertainment Japan’s singing show The First Take, in which they perform anime songs with lyrics translated into Bahasa Malaysia. “Ambil Sekali is a passion project to show our enthusiasm for anime in a Malaysian way. I hope it can help show the world that Bahasa Malaysia is a beautiful language. The main struggle is to find the right words to retain as much of the original meaning as possible while fitting the translated lyrics into the melody,” explained Cho. The response to Ambil Sekali has been overwhelmingly positive and it is just one of the many ways NikiGakiTV is making anime more relatable to the Malaysian audience. Highlighting hidden talents NikiGakiTV also places a strong emphasis on showcasing the talents within the Malaysian pop culture community. Through targeted interviews, Cho has brought attention to individuals such as Andy, whose anime statue collection rivals official exhibitions, Jared, the first Malaysian to win best animation at San Diego Comic-Con and Kenneth from Origami Academy, who folds durian origami for the Malaysian government as diplomatic gifts. “We aim to show Malaysians that there are many underrated and unseen talents in our country and we can all learn to appreciate them,” said Cho. These interviews not only highlight the diversity and depth of the community but also serve as an inspiration for others to pursue their passion unapologetically. Creating positive impact Cho’s dedication to his craft and community is evident in the positive impact NikiGakiTV has had on its audience. “When we shoot and produce our content, we always ask for permission and we try to be as upfront as possible. We do not troll or ambush people and use their embarrassment as content,” he emphasised. This respectful approach has helped build a supportive and inclusive community. “We would attend cosplay events to interview event goers and cosplayers about their favourite anime. As the audience, you get to see their eyes light up with unbridled joy as they gladly share every detail about the things that they most enjoy. This is the kind of warmth we would like to share with all Malaysians as an invitation to join the community.”