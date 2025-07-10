Kamil Munim dismisses Muhyiddin’s claim on judiciary interference

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent claim by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is undermining judicial independence has been dismissed as baseless by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (PKR Youth) chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

Muhammad Kamil, who also serves as Political Secretary to the Finance Minister, stated that allegations of compromised judicial independence must be substantiated with concrete evidence rather than unfounded accusations.

He emphasized that the ability of high-ranking officials, including the Prime Minister, to face legal proceedings demonstrates the judiciary’s autonomy.

“The fact that legal actions can proceed against anyone, regardless of position, proves the rule of law is upheld. An independent judiciary ensures due process without executive interference,“ he said in a statement.

Responding to Anwar’s application to refer constitutional questions to the Federal Court regarding a civil suit, Muhammad Kamil stressed that seeking legal clarification is a fundamental right.

He criticized Muhyiddin’s remarks as lacking depth and misrepresenting Malaysia’s legal framework.

“A seasoned politician should understand better. There is zero evidence of executive meddling in judicial affairs. Such claims are politically motivated attempts to erode public trust,“ he added.

Muhammad Kamil also highlighted that differing opinions within the MADANI government reflect democratic strength, contrasting it with Muhyiddin’s past decision to suspend Parliament.

He dismissed attempts to correlate policy decisions like SST expansion with institutional control as misleading.

“Government policies stem from economic necessity, not interference in institutions,“ he clarified.

Muhyiddin had earlier alleged that judicial independence is compromised while the Prime Minister faces personal legal matters. – Bernama