Criminal minds

DISNEY+ continues to cement its place as a hub for quality K-dramas with Nine Puzzles, a gripping

psychological crime series directed by Yoon Jong-bin and penned by Lee Eun-mi. This 11-episode thriller packages emotional trauma, criminal profiling and unresolved mysteries into a layered narrative that keeps viewers guessing.

At the centre of the story is Yoon E-na, played with haunting intensity by Kim Da-mi. As a teenager, E-na stumbled upon the lifeless body of her beloved uncle with a single puzzle piece ominously left at the crime scene. Although the case never led to charges, E-na became the prime suspect in the eyes of detective Kim Han-saem (Son Suk-ku). The stigma stuck and the case went cold but the emotional scars remained.

Years later, E-na has transformed into a profiler for the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, working to understand the minds of criminals while struggling with her own unresolved trauma. When a new murder emerges with disturbingly similar characteristics to her uncle’s case, E-na is forced to reopen old wounds. She is also made to partner with Han-saem, the very man who once believed she was a killer.

Their dynamic is at the core of the drama. Da-mi portrays E-na with restrained fury and calculated calm, while Son delivers a subtle performance as a detective grappling with guilt, doubt and professional duty. Their uneasy alliance is less about redemption and more about recognition of each other’s pain and shared obsession with the truth.