Malaysia’s digital transformation plans for 2030 unveiled

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian government has outlined ambitious digital transformation plans, including the introduction of MyDigital ID as a secure verification method for online public services.

Through GovTech, upgrades will extend to the judicial system, including the Syariah Court, as part of nationwide improvements.

Civil servants will receive intensive training in digital skills and artificial intelligence to enhance the country’s digital talent pool.

Big data analytics will be leveraged to improve service delivery, with 95% of Federal Government services targeted to be fully online by 2030.

Malaysia also aims to secure a top 20 position in the UN E-Government Development Index while maintaining its Category A status in the GovTech Maturity Index.

The MADANI Rakyat programme will continue facilitating direct engagement between leaders and citizens, ensuring concerns are heard.

Prime Minister engagement sessions with all state governments will proceed regardless of political affiliation.

A new legal framework will strengthen the competitive ecosystem by addressing rent-seeking activities, alongside ongoing fiscal reforms to ensure targeted assistance reaches those most in need. - Bernama