Cromok loses another founding member

Tarmizi Mokhtar was on the drum kit for local thrash metal legends from 1987 to 2023

Cromok on stage during the Forever in Time 30th Anniversary Concert last year. – KAMARUL ARIFFIN / FACEBOOK

TRY as certain parties might, the history of Malaysian rock and metal music is impossible to suppress, and sometimes all it takes for the rich tapestry and fabric to be revealed is the passing of a prolific name in the two music scenes. On March 6, Tarmizi Mokhtar passed beyond the veil of the living. More fondly known by the stage and nickname Miji, he was a founding member of the thrash metal band Cromok. During the band’s 30th anniversary concert last October, Cromok revealed that Miji was stepping back from band duties due to health issues. His passing has led to the revelation that Miji was defiantly battling fourth stage liver cancer. According to Cromok lead guitarist Khairul Anuar “Karl” Shariff, Miji kept his fight a secret. “(Miji) did not inform me or the others in Cromok about the state of his health. I only found out he was sick when he was admitted into the hospital,” he told a Malay daily. Miji was buried in Pasir Mas, Johor, and he leaves behind a wife and three children.

Early beginnings and missed opportunities Towards the end of the 80s, Cromok was formed by the late Muhammad “Din” Khairuddin, Shamsuddin “Sam” Ali, Khairul Anuar “Karl” Shariff and Tarmizi in Australia, when the quartet were students at the University of Wollongong. Quickly ascending the local Australian metal scene, Cromok released its debut album Image of Purity in 1990. The album leaned heavily into the thrash metal influences with bands such as Exodus and Testament colouring their musical template. Image of Purity is such an overtly thrash album that it is surprising how Cromok is sometimes misattributed as a rock band. A year later, Cromok had done well enough that they secured a spot where they would be the opening band for the legendary Motorhead. Then, things became dicey with the band. In 1991, Din abruptly left Cromok and Australia, and returned to Malaysia. One man down, Sam, Karl and Miji lost their shot at opening for Motorhead. Back in the country, Din went on to create a Cromok offshoot band called D’Cromok.

The trio returned to their homeland a year later. Perplexed by Din’s action, Cromok resorted to getting sessionist musicians to fill in for him. Within four years, Cromok released two more studio albums under EMI Music Malaysia, with Forever In Time in 1993 and Yours Truly in 1996. Both albums had the band digging deeper into thrash metal, with Miji’s drumming in particular becoming much more furious. At the same time, through D’Cromok, Din released VII Years VII Days Part 1 and Part 2 in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The project saw him distancing himself away from the pure thrash songwriting seen on his work with Image of Purity and his former bands’ second to third albums. The musician instead experimented with thrash, doom and even a touch of death metal. Tragedy struck a year later, as the metal scene lost Din to malaria in 1997.