Cruise returns to the big screen

AFTER inking a movie partnership deal with Warner Bros last month, Tom Cruise is set to star in a new film from The Revenant director Alejandro G Inarritu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment are reportedly in talks to acquire the film package. The film is also set to be Inarritu’s first English-language film after 2015’s The Revenant, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and swept the top three Oscar award categories that year.

The Revenant also grossed over US$500 million (RM2.4 billion) at box offices worldwide. Inarritu’s secretive new film’s script was penned by him, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

Cruise’s deal with Warner Bros is structured around the action star teaming with the studio to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring himself.

The project with Inarritu fits earlier rumours that Cruise wants to work with auteur filmmakers after spending the last decade on franchise films, such as Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible films.

Currently, Cruise is involved with the upcoming untitled Mission: Impossible film, while Inarritu’s last film was the Spanish drama Bardo for Netflix.