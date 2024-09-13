Cute sand sculptures at Taiwan’s art fest

Event brings beloved Line Friends to life for 17th consecutive year

Running until Oct 13, this 136-day event brings together more than 15 sand sculptors worldwide. – PICS COURTESY OF TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

THE 2024 Fulong Sand Sculpture Art Festival has opened at Fulong Beach in Taiwan. Running until Oct 13, this 136-day event brings together more than 15 sand sculptors worldwide, who have created 45 themed sand sculptures featuring over 40 character figures. This year’s festival, themed around Line Friends, brings beloved global characters like “Line Friends”, “BT21”, “Minini”, “Joguman” and “Dinotaeng” to life in golden sand sculptures. Fulong Beach is renowned for its unique quartz sand, which the World Sand Sculpting Association has recognised as the best location in Taiwan for sand sculpture art. Since 2008, it has become the birthplace of Taiwan’s large-scale outdoor sand sculpture festivals, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Unique charm of sand sculpture art Held for 17 consecutive years, the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival has become one of Taiwan’s most important art exhibitions. In recent years, it has started to collaborate with international IPs, creating an artistic event that blends creative expression with popular entertainment, boosting the local profile and tourism benefits. “Sand sculpting is an art form that combines sculpture, culture, painting, architecture, physical fitness and entertainment, making it suitable for all ages. It also advocates for green environmental protection and sustainable use concepts. As a Muslim-friendly travel destination, Taiwan warmly welcomes Malaysian Muslim friends to bring their families and friends to participate in the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival and enjoy this entertainment event,” said Taiwan Tourism Administration Kuala Lumpur Office director Abe Chou.

Highlights of sand sculpture exhibition The festival will feature various characters from Line Friends, showcasing 45 works, including one main sculpture, 38 themed sculptures, four brand sculptures and one prayer sculpture. The 8m-high main sculpture “Line Friends Summer Star Party” will showcase classic characters like Brown, Cony and Sally, as well as the new series “Minini.” Also featured are the cartoon figures from “BT21”, created in collaboration with South Korea’s popular boy band BTS, along with Korea’s popular little dinosaur “Joguman” and the recently trending “Dinotaeng,“ all set to meet visitors on Fulong Beach for the healing and joyful sand sculpture experience. In addition to the sand sculptures, Fulong Beach offers water sports like swimming, sailing and canoeing, providing fun for all. The annual Fulong Life Festival invites visitors to explore the area by train and bike, highlighting local cultural attractions for a rich travel experience.