AS there are a huge variety of dashcams available on the market, choosing the right device can be overwhelming. To help future buyers, this guide will detail the essential features to look out for and consider before making a purchase.

Video quality

The primary function of a dashcam is to record footage that is clear and not muddy or washed out to the point even road signs are blurry. The first priority as such is to look for models that can capture and record footage at 1080p resolution minimum.

Anything upwards, such as

high-end models that provide 2K and 4K resolution, will give better clarity for details such as car plates and faces. With that in mind, note that the higher the resolution, the larger the file sizes that will run costs up.

Storage and memory

Most dashcams use microSD cards for storage while a finite few are able to transmit videos directly to cloud storage. Additionally, go for models that have loop recording, which automatically overwrites old footage when storage is full.

Field of view

A wider field of view in the 140 to 170 degrees range captures more of the road scene. However, extremely wide angles can distort images at the edges. Find a balance that provides good coverage without compromising image quality.