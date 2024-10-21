AS there are a huge variety of dashcams available on the market, choosing the right device can be overwhelming. To help future buyers, this guide will detail the essential features to look out for and consider before making a purchase.
Video quality
The primary function of a dashcam is to record footage that is clear and not muddy or washed out to the point even road signs are blurry. The first priority as such is to look for models that can capture and record footage at 1080p resolution minimum.
Anything upwards, such as
high-end models that provide 2K and 4K resolution, will give better clarity for details such as car plates and faces. With that in mind, note that the higher the resolution, the larger the file sizes that will run costs up.
Storage and memory
Most dashcams use microSD cards for storage while a finite few are able to transmit videos directly to cloud storage. Additionally, go for models that have loop recording, which automatically overwrites old footage when storage is full.
Field of view
A wider field of view in the 140 to 170 degrees range captures more of the road scene. However, extremely wide angles can distort images at the edges. Find a balance that provides good coverage without compromising image quality.
Heat resistance
If you use smartphones for GPS navigation, it is clear how fast tech devices tend to become hot or in extreme cases, overheat completely when exposed to Malaysia’s blazing hot weather despite air-conditioning. Look out for models with capacitors instead of batteries, as they handle heat better.
Power options
Take into consideration how the dashcam will source its power. Certain models use the car’s cigarette lighter port while others can be hardwired to the car’s electrical system, which would enable parking mode and prevent battery drain.
With these five core features covered, these are additional essentials to look out for:
➤ Night vision capability for clear recording in low-light conditions
➤ G-sensor for automatic incident detection and footage protection.
➤ Parking mode to monitor your vehicle when parked.
➤ GPS tracking for speed and location documentation.
➤ Voice control for hands-free operation.
➤ Smartphone connectivity for easy footage access.
➤ Driver assistance features such as lane departure warnings.
➤ Dual channel cameras for front and rear coverage.
➤ For e-hailing drivers, an interior camera would cover an extra base for personal security.
Finally, take into consideration how dashcams run the gamut in pricing, with the lowest being in the range of RM200 and it can go all the way up past RM1500. Additionally, factor in installation costs if you are not comfortable with a do-it-yourself setup and always check warranty terms along with local support availability before making the final decision.