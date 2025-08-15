David Archuleta marks new musical era with EP Earthly Delights

AMERICAN singer David Archuleta has returned with more music, kicking off his new musical chapter with the release of his EP Earthly Delights.

Consisting of six tracks, the EP sees him explore the edgier side of his personality.

“There is something sweet about being naughty. It has actually helped me to get in touch with more tender, vulnerable parts of myself. So Earthly Delights is taking in the pleasures of what I always thought would keep me out of heaven,” said the former American Idol contestant.

Listeners will get to hear Archuleta explore various genres of music, as he sings of self-discovery and the pleasures and pain of love.

Days before the release of Earthly Delights, the Crush hitmaker gave fans a sneak peek with the music video premiere of Dulce Amor.

A seamless fusion of English and Spanish, the song is a shimmering pop track that captures the rush of falling hard and fast for someone, blending the flirtatious energy of Creme Brulee and the edgy ache of Can I Call You.

Archuleta first rose to fame as a contestant on American Idol at 16. His participation led him to become the runner-up. Upon the release of his first single Crush, the Miami native quickly captivated audiences with his voice, producing multiple platinum-selling hits.