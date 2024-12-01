Demonic entities and vengeance

THE highly anticipated Thai blockbuster, Death Whisperer, has finally made its debut in Malaysia, sending shivers down the spines of audiences with its chilling echoes since its grand opening on Jan 4 this year.

This supernatural horror film, drawing inspiration from a real urban legend, unfolds a captivating tale of a family’s desperate struggle against a demonic entity that possesses their daughter, unleashing a series of unexplained deaths that haunt the very core of the narrative.

The eerie story is set in the 1970s within a secluded Thai village, opening with the mysterious demise of a young girl who falls victim to the unsettling Tee Yod (originating from a mysterious woman in black dress) chant.

As the years pass, the same malevolent spirit takes hold of another innocent soul, a girl named Yam, bringing immeasurable torment to her family.

In a bid to save his sister, Yam’s brother, Yak, seeks assistance from a sorcerer and embarks on a perilous journey to a distant hospital.

Despite Yak’s extreme measures, the demonic force cunningly repossesses Yam, this time taking the form of a foreboding black cat. The macabre turn of events leads to Yam’s tragic demise, leaving the family shattered and the village enveloped in a palpable sense of fear.

Undeterred, Yak, fuelled by grief and a sense of duty, vows vengeance against the ancient malevolence that has plagued his village.