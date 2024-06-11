Visit these seven new outlets to enjoy special promos

INDULGING in retail shopping has proven to be among the most therapeutic things to do, fulfilling our basic needs while enhancing the quality of our lives. Hence, the launch of these new outlets come as good news, providing more places for shoppers to fulfill their retail needs. From JD Sports’s latest outlets to Infinix’s first outlet in Malaysia, here are seven outlets that have special deals and offerings. Lotus Melaka Peringgit @ Malacca Hypermarket Lotus Malaysia has relaunched its Lotus Melaka Peringgit outlet, introducing new decorations, produce and promotions. Apart from its Peranakan inspired designs, the outlet has a newly transformed electrical, produce, meat, seafood and bakery departments.

Shoppers can look forward to Lotus’s latest event space Ceria Yah, dedicated to providing shoppers with an immersive and engaging in-store experience. Visitors will also enjoy activities such as food sampling, freebies and roadshows by 17 renowned brands such as Oatside, Dutch Lady and more. Participants in the New Korean Spicy Noodles challenge can win Ahn Hyo Seop Touch N’ Go merchandise at the Mie Sedaap’s booth. JD Sports @ KL East Mall and MyTown Shopping Centre Last month, JD Sports opened two new outlets in Malaysia at KL East Mall and MyTown Shopping Centre, bringing a total of 20 outlets nationwide.

At these two new outlets, shoppers can look to get their hands on a variety of trending and desired sports and casual wear from international brands. Shoppers not only have the liberty to pick from the existing 30 renowned brands but also from JD’s latest partners such as Birkenstock, Keen and more. JD Sports Southeast Asia CEO Andre Loong assured the two new outlets will continue to ensure Malaysians never run out of style. Hvala @ Plaza Arkadia Known for its matcha beverages and teas, Japanese company Hvala has made its way to Malaysia, opening its first flagship outlet at Plaza Arkadia in Desa Park City.

Staying true to its philosophy of ichi-go ichi-e (celebrating the beauty of the present moment), the outlet offers visitors a retreat from the bustling city life, allowing them to relax over a cup of Japanese tea or hand-whisked matcha beverages as well as Japanese dessert. Highlights include the house speciality, Shiro (white) Matcha Latte, made from handpicked young tea buds and naturally dried leaves. Other premium offerings include the Tsuki Matcha Latte, Yuki Matcha Latte and the ceremonial-grade Hana Matcha. Latte and Kaze Matcha Latte, with prices starting from RM15. Visitors can also enjoy the outlet’s warabi mochi, freshly made in small batches with Japanese mochi flour, served with kuromitsu (black sugar). They come in two flavours such as Kinako (yellow flour made with soybeans) and Yuzu, available at RM15 per serving. The best part? Visitors can enjoy them in comfort without fear of overcrowding as the outlet spans 3,000 sqft with seating for 60 guests across two floors. The ground floor seats 52 guests while the second floor offers a more intimate experience for eight guests. All items are made with ingredients that do not contain pork or lard.

Jaya Grocer @ Sunway Pyramid Jaya Grocer recently announced its upgraded flagship outlet at Sunway Pyramid, presenting new offerings and exclusive promotions. The range of fresh produce is among the many highlights, featuring produce from Cameron Highlands and the Orang Asli communities in Pahang and Johor. Shoppers can also choose to dine in while shopping at Jaya Grocer. A variety of choices, such as I’m Bagel (freshly baked bagels), K Kitchen (Korean dishes) and Toyosuya (Japanese dishes) are available to tempt diners. Shoppers are also entitled to promotions for a variety of products as there will be exclusive deals throughout November.

Harvey Norman @ Mid Valley Megamall Situated at the lower ground of Mid Valley Megamall, Harvey Norman’s latest flagship outlet goes beyond being just a retail space. Instead, it is a destination designed to keep customers connected to the latest innovations in technology and home solutions. Here, shoppers can engage with smart appliances and modern home furnishings, learning how these innovations seamlessly enhance lifestyles. One of the outlet’s key features – the BedMatch is an exclusive Smart Sleep Technology that is powered by artificial intelligence. Being the first of its kind in Malaysia, the diagnostic system analyses a customer’s body profile and sleep habits to provide personalised mattress recommendations. Besides BedMatch, the outlet also utilises its NextGen AI laptops to assist customers in finding the best technology solutions for them, from enhancing creativity to streamlining work tasks. This ease of assistance is also incorporated into its payment method. Shoppers are given the flexibility to pick their payment methods, including instalments of up to 48 months and “buy now, pay later” services.

McDonald’s Tuaran Town @ Sabah McDonald’s joins the list with the launch of its recent outlet. Located in Sabah, the latest McDonald’s Tuaran Town Drive-Thru outlet works to provide customers “delicious feel-good moments”. Since the fast food chain aims to have 36 outlet in the state by 2030, the new outlet will work to provide customers with the best service while they snack on their favourite McDonald’s meals. To date, McDonald’s operates 22 restaurants across Sabah, employing 800 local staff. Currently, there are 370 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.