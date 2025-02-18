Discover Sabah

Immersive experience of nature, culture in Borneo

SABAH, the crown jewel of Malaysian Borneo, offers a captivating blend of cultural immersion, adventures and natural beauty. Whether you are a traveller from a faraway land or a local tourist looking to explore domestic destinations, Sabah offers something unique for everyone. Here is a curated list of must-visit destinations and events that showcase the best of Sabah.

Maliau Basin Nestled within the heart of Sabah lies a true natural wonder: Maliau Basin. Touted as “The Lost World of Sabah”, Maliau Basin is a vast, isolated, almost atavistic rainforest situated in Tawau.

The saucer-shaped depression, surrounded by cliffs, creates within itself a self-contained ecosystem with exceptional biodiversity. Maliau Basin is known for its seven-tiered waterfall the Maliau Falls and Lake Linumunsu, which is a crater lake hidden within the basin. Thanks to its remoteness, Maliau Basin is also a haven for wildlife. Its dense rainforests are home to a diverse range of species including 300 species of birdlife, primates, reptiles and amphibians, as well as botanical wonders such as the towering Agathis trees and a myriad of orchids.

Utan Rainforest Lodge A relatively new eco-friendly accommodation in Sabah, the Utan Rainforest Lodge is an eco-lodge situated at the Sungai Kapur Virgin Jungle Reserve, just outside the renowned Tabin Wildlife Reserve in Lahad Datu. Opened in 2023, the Utan Rainforest Lodge offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty and biodiversity of Borneo’s rainforest. Surrounded by dense vegetation and a lush mangrove forest, the lodge provides a serene and authentic retreat, where you can experience thrilling wildlife and birdlife encounters.

Mount Trusmadi While Mount Kinabalu often steals the spotlight in Sabah, another majestic peak awaits those seeking a more rugged, challenging climb. Mount Trusmadi is a place once popular as a hunting ground

for locals. Soaring to a height of 2,642m above sea level, Mount Trusmadi is the second-highest mountain in Malaysia. The mountain presents a steeper and rockier ascent, as the challenge lies in its steep inclines and often muddy terrain,

testing physical endurance and

mental fortitude. The trails of Mount Trusmadi wind through lush rainforests, offering glimpses of diverse flora and fauna. Its slopes are home to a variety of plant and animal life, including pitcher plants, colourful birds and elusive mammals.

Sipadan Island A speck of land off the coast of Sabah, Sipadan Island is renowned as one of the world’s premier dive destinations and adored by legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau. Rising dramatically from the deep Celebes Sea, this oceanic island is a haven for marine biodiversity, attracting divers and underwater enthusiasts from around the globe. Sipadan’s unique geological formation contributes to its extraordinary underwater world. The island’s underwater landscape offers a kaleidoscope of exciting colours and textures. Its coral reefs teem with life, hosting a myriad of fish species, including schools of barracuda, snappers and reef sharks. Divers may encounter turtles, manta rays and even hammerhead sharks, making each dive an unforgettable experience. To ensure the sustainability

of Sipadan’s underwater environment, divers are advised to have their Advanced Open Water diving licence before applying for a dive permit.

Kinabatangan River The Kinabatangan River, the longest river in Sabah, winds its way through a vast floodplain, creating a vital ecosystem. This floodplain, once a vast expanse of pristine rainforest, is now a mosaic of forests, swamps and agricultural lands, offering a glimpse into the delicate balance between human activity and nature. Kinabatangan is a haven for biodiversity, supporting an array of flora and fauna. Proboscis monkeys, clouded leopards, pygmy elephants and orangutans are among the wildlife that call Kinabatangan home. The river itself attracts a variety of fish, reptiles and birds. A cruise along the river allows you the opportunity to spot the Borneo Big Five wildlife: the Borneo pygmy elephant, orangutan, proboscis monkey, rhinoceros hornbill and saltwater crocodile.

Borneo Cultural Village With over 35 ethnic groups and approximately 200 sub-ethnic groups in Sabah, it is impossible to experience its rich amalgamation of cultural heritage in a short time. Therefore, the Borneo Cultural Village, Sabah’s largest cultural village, offers an immersive experience into the diverse cultures of the state’s indigenous people. This living museum showcases the traditional houses, customs and lifestyles of Sabah’s six distinct ethnic groups: Murut, Lundayeh, Rungus, Kadazan Penampang, Bajau and Dusun Papar. This cultural village is designed to replicate the authentic living environments of each ethnic group, complete with traditional longhouses, handcrafted tools and intricate decorations. In addition to the guided tour, you will also be entertained with a cultural performance and have the opportunity to taste exotic food. Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon The Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon is an annual skyrunning competition that is a major event in the Calendar of Sabah Events. The Climbathon is known for its challenging course and stunning scenery, taking place on the highest peak in Malaysia. Slated for October 2025, the Climbathon race covers a distance of 26km, with a significant portion of the climb involving steep ascents and descents on rugged terrain. The event attracts elite athletes and amateur runners from around the world who are looking for an unforgettable challenge.

Tanjung Simpang Mengayau Kudat, situated in the northernmost part of Sabah, is famous for its scenic white sandy beaches. Just a short trek from Kalampunian beach is Tanjung Simpang Mengayau, otherwise known as the “Tip of Borneo”. The most striking feature of Tanjung Simpang Mengayau is its dramatic location, where the Celebes Sea and the Sulu Sea converge. This creates a unique landscape with rocky cliffs, pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. Tanjung Simpang Mengayau also provides an astounding backdrop for sunset-watching.