Dive into night-time magic

THIS November, SplashMania Waterpark in Gamuda Cove transforms into a unique night-time playground with Night Splash, Selangor’s first-ever night waterpark experience. Under the stars, the venue combines the excitement of water slides with a party ambience, offering an evening where guests can dive, dance and let loose.
From exhilarating slides to live DJ performances, Night Splash brings an exciting mix of adventure and music, turning an ordinary waterpark into a festive paradise.
Magic of night slides
As the sun sets, SplashMania takes on a whole new vibe. The illuminated pools and slides are stunning under the night sky, offering a one-of-a-kind thrill as riders race down the slides. Top attractions like The Shaka Waka and The Wild Rush become even more exciting with dramatic lighting effects that create a surreal visual experience. Speeding through twists and turns while surrounded by a vibrant glow, guests feel part of an adventure movie – an effect only heightened by the darkness around them.
The night setting truly amplifies the fun, adding a unique sense of thrill to each slide. As guests race through enclosed tunnels and tackle looping turns, the darkness enhances the excitement, making every splash and scream even more exhilarating.
DJ beats and dance performances
The Night Splash experience is a full-on nighttime celebration. The event kicks off with the Illumania performances, a high-energy dance show that sets the tone for the night. With colourful costumes and choreographed routines, the performers bring a lively atmosphere, hyping up the crowd and getting everyone in the mood to let loose.
Following the dance show, DJs like Jin, Ice and Suki take over, spinning an electrifying mix of tracks that get everyone moving. Their beats add an undeniable energy to the event, creating a festive environment that transforms the waterpark into a vibrant, open-air dance floor.
Dazzling finale with fire and flair
To wrap up the night, Night Splash treats guests to a captivating fire-breather show. The professionals’ impressive fire-blowing stunts bring a dramatic, mesmerising close to the evening, leaving the audience in awe as they witness the grand finale under the stars.
SplashMania’s Night Splash is a unique night out where guests can experience the thrill of water rides under the stars, complete with music that keeps the energy alive. The night aspect, with its illuminated slides and vibrant entertainment, makes this experience truly unforgettable.
For anyone looking to enjoy a refreshing twist on nightlife, Night Splash is the ultimate fusion of swimming and dancing – a place to dive in, let go and make memories that will last long after the night ends.