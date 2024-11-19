Dive into night-time magic

Fusion of adrenaline and beats under the stars

THIS November, SplashMania Waterpark in Gamuda Cove transforms into a unique night-time playground with Night Splash, Selangor’s first-ever night waterpark experience. Under the stars, the venue combines the excitement of water slides with a party ambience, offering an evening where guests can dive, dance and let loose. From exhilarating slides to live DJ performances, Night Splash brings an exciting mix of adventure and music, turning an ordinary waterpark into a festive paradise.

Magic of night slides As the sun sets, SplashMania takes on a whole new vibe. The illuminated pools and slides are stunning under the night sky, offering a one-of-a-kind thrill as riders race down the slides. Top attractions like The Shaka Waka and The Wild Rush become even more exciting with dramatic lighting effects that create a surreal visual experience. Speeding through twists and turns while surrounded by a vibrant glow, guests feel part of an adventure movie – an effect only heightened by the darkness around them. The night setting truly amplifies the fun, adding a unique sense of thrill to each slide. As guests race through enclosed tunnels and tackle looping turns, the darkness enhances the excitement, making every splash and scream even more exhilarating.