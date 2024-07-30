Twenty-eight years is a long time to wait for a sequel. But this is Kamal Haasan and his iconic character Senapathy which means Indian 2: Zero Tolerance has been awash with plenty of media hype and frenzied fan anticipation.

Does the most talked about release of the year live up to expectations?

Indian 2: Zero Tolerance, the sequel to the much-celebrated movie Indian, was released to much fanfare, but does it live up to the viewer’s expectations?

Just before the movie starts, a warning sign appears: “Corruption causes cancer. Corruption kills.”

Viewers may not have noticed this, but it is Kamal’s voice and immediately signals that corruption is the core theme of the movie.

The movie begins with the introduction of five youth and their leader Chitra Aravindan (played by Siddharth).

The team posts satirical drama on the YouTube channel Barking Dogs, re-enacting real events with animation character on corrupt practices and this does not sit well with politicians and police.

Meanwhile, a graduate teacher named Sunitha falls to death. Her suicide unravels corruption in the teaching profession, and this angers the five to protest and starts #comebackindian on social media.

Then, the story shifts to Senapathy, who had been living undercover as a martial art teacher in Shifen, Taipei. He was bidding his time to return to India, after escaping from the police in 1996.

Senapathy comes back but to a much worse world than what he left decades ago. Every sphere of public and private sector has been affected by corrupt practices and the bribery amount increased from 10–20 lakhs (RM55.3 million–RM110 million) in the 1990s to 1,000 crores.