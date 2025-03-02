Ejen Ali The Movie re-released ahead of sequel

EJEN Ali The Movie will be re-released in selected cinemas nationwide starting this Thursday, giving viewers another chance to catch the phenomenon that took Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei by storm in 2019.

This re-release by Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation is not just a chance to relive Ejen Ali’s epic adventures in the futuristic city of Cyberaya – long-time fans can also expect an extra special treat. For the first time ever, this cinema run will feature a five-minute sneak peek of Ejen Ali The Movie 2. Get a first look into Ejen Ali’s challenging new mission, as he takes up the mantle of the Satria Project – a new armoured suit designed for him to master all four Teras in Mata – Tekno (tech), Neuro (strategy), Kombat (martial arts) and Inviso (stealth).

Ejen Ali The Movie previously shattered records, raking in over RM30 million in just six weeks, becoming one of the highest-grossing local animated films of all time. 2019 was then declared the “Year of Malaysian Animation”, with Ejen Ali The Movie leading the charge and proving that local productions remain Malaysia’s beloved choice against big-name international animation titles.

Since its debut in 2016, the popular animated TV series Ejen Ali has captured the hearts of audiences across generations, not just in Malaysia but in over 65 countries, including Disney Asia, Nickelodeon India, MNCTV and RTV in Indonesia, and AlMajeed TV in the Middle East and North Africa. With millions of viewers on TV3 and a dedicated following on YouTube, the franchise made history as the first Malaysian-animated IP co-produced with Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, solidifying its place as a trailblazer in the local animation industry and expanding its influence on the global stage.

Directed by Usamah Zaid Yasin, Ejen Ali The Movie plunges viewers into the story of a 12-year-old boy who is unexpectedly recruited as an “ejen” for the spy organisation Meta Advance Tactical Agency (Mata). Tasked with protecting the futuristic city of Cyberaya, Ejen Ali faces a crisis when his unique Iris gadget is upgraded to Iris Neo and then widely assigned to other Mata agents. Just as he grapples with no longer being the only special agent, a mysterious figure emerges, claiming to know secrets about his past. Ali is forced to question his role in Mata, putting his loyalty to the agency to the ultimate test. With courage and determination, he embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth, confront the unknown and discover the true meaning of responsibility as an “ejen”.

The film’s re-release is aimed at reigniting the Ejen Ali spark leading up to the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Ejen Ali The Movie 2. Buzz for the sequel has continued to build since the first official teaser was released in September 2024, further cemented by the debut of its official theme song Hanya Kamu, as performed by celebrated artiste Datuk M Nasir. The first single of the film’s soundtrack album is now available on digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Hanya Kamu is a landmark fusion of Ejen Ali’s signature electronic music sound with Nasir’s powerful vocal stylings. This single marks Nasir’s distinctive foray into new sonic territories and was co-written by award-winning composer Azri Yunus of WAU Animation with lyrical contributions from Nasir. Alongside Ejen Ali’s Satria evolution in Ejen Ali the Movie 2, it serves as a spirited anthem for the young generation to rise up to the challenge and become the truest version of themselves.