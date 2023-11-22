Elegance unveiled

IN a splendid crescendo of glamour and grace, the finale of a distinguished beauty pageant unfolded with the crowning of Borneo Fashion Week founder Stephanie Alcantara as Mrs Malaysia Classique Globe 2023.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, this pageant hosted at Arena Mega Stars in Sg Wang Plaza, Kuala Lumpur, is a beacon, redefining standards and empowering women through a unique celebration of beauty, intelligence and talent.

The culmination of this spectacular event, witnessed the crowning of victors in two fiercely contested categories, each weaving a narrative of triumph and empowerment with threads of elegance and sophistication.

Ageless beauty reigns

Alcantara, who emerged as the epitome of timeless elegance, dedicated her victory to beauty queens aged 45 and above.

Beyond the crown, Alcantara’s triumph bestowed upon her the honour of representing Malaysia at the upcoming MMG World Competition in the US, marking a chapter of overwhelming positivity and personal growth.

Reflecting on her win, Alcantara shared, “Winning Mrs Malaysia Classique Globe means empowerment, representing a community, pursuing my passion and elevating my profile.”

Her journey, adorned with challenges, became a canvas for valuable lessons. Alcantara’s strategic approach — enlisting a supportive team, setting realistic goals and maintaining a positive mindset — proved to be the alchemy that navigated the rigorous preparations for the competition.

A mother of two daughters, Alcantara extended insightful advice to individuals, urging them to prioritise self-care, effective time management and the delicate balance between career aspirations and personal passion.

“Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth - stay true to your values and use your platform to inspire others,” she emphasised.

Taking flight

In a celebration of real women with genuine struggles, Jamie Choong, a former flight attendant, claimed the title in the Mrs Malaysia Globe category.

Applauding the organisers for their unique approach, Choong revealed her personal challenge with language and public speaking.

The talent show, an unconventional stage where participants chose their talents, became an avenue for Choong to confront her fears by sharing her unsettling experiences as a flight attendant.

Choong expressed, “The organiser introduced a wholly unique approach to conducting a beauty pageant. It truly focused on real women with genuine struggles.” Her triumph underscored the power of authenticity and the courage to embrace one’s unique journey.