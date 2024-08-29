THE reality is that for many, the work station has become “home”. People spend an inordinate amount of time stuck in this spot, both for work and play. This has become much more pronounced with the rise of remote work. The computer has become the nerve centre where everything revolves around.

Here are a few ways you can raise the game with these space saving options, which will transform the work station into a mini home entertainment centre.

Improve signal chain with external DAC

The computer’s sound card will have its limitations. Bypass this by hooking up an external Digital to Analogue Converter (DAC). The immediate impact of this will be better audio processesing and hence, better sound. There are also a number of tube options available ranging from Made-in-China no name units for under RM200 to those that cost many times more from boutique manufacturers (yes, these include those from the PRC).

Small but powerful speakers

The next step is clearing the space on your desk for a pair of tiny speakers. There are plenty of desktop options that are small yet pack a hefty punch. Having speakers aimed directly at the user at close range also mean it is quite easy to locate the “sweet spot”.

Place the speakers as far apart as possible and aim them inwards towards the preferred seated position. Given the speakers and listener are not as far apart as would normally be in a larger listening room, the speakers do not have to go full throttle to create a perception of loudness.

If desk space is really an issue, opt for powered speakers that have a built-in amp and bluetooth connectivity. This will reduce the amount of components required. A phone or laptop is all that is needed to get the party going.

Desktop stacks

Many hi-fi manufacturers are aware of consumer’s need for space-saving gear. A quick trawl online will reveal that many brands now provide desktop options that are sleek and sophisticated. This space-saving designs will allow for a dedicated amp or even, pre- and powered separates set up, which will elevate the audio quality no end.

A good example is Austrian manufacturer Pro-ject, which has designed its amps and DACs with this purpose in mind. Neat and attractive with its Bauhaus aesthetic, its components will push power hungry speakers and headphone alike and are actually designed for full home entertainment set up, not just desktop.

Quality headphone amp

For those who share living spaces with other dwellers and do not have the luxury of blasting speakers, an option is to go all in with high-end head-fi. Having a piece of head-fi luxury perched on the workstation will surely elevate the vibe of the space no end.

Imagine something spectacular such as a McIntosh MHA200 headphone amp with a set of glowing tubes as its crowning glory driving the sound to make every moment a

jaw-dropping experience. The McIntosh unit has been spotted at a local retailer with an eye-watering price tag of RM15,275.

High-end cans

Of course, such a strategy would necessitate suitably high-end ear phones. The advent of the mobile phone has seen this segment of the market experience a massive boom in the recent decade.

Aside from the sonic quality, pay particular attention to the comfort and durability. It should be able to withstand extended and prolonged use without causing listener fatigue. Visit specialist shops such as Red Ape that have a wide range of head-fi gear to suit various needs and tastes. More pertinently, these shops will have demo units for listeners to sample before committing to an outlay.

Ultra-comfy chair

All of the above would be moot if there was not an ultra-comfy chair that will allow for prolonged non-movement of posteriors. The market is full of options for gaming chairs. But given that this piece of furniture is a chance to be a statement piece, why not go for something custom made.

There are a number of custom furniture makers online who can transform an actual car bucket seat into a home furnishing. This will allow for personalisation of the space. If such boutique jobs are too costly, there are many mass produced examples that offer acceptable ergonomics for under RM400. Whichever option is chosen, do bear in mind the ease of maintenance as it will expect a lot of usage. Faux leather models offer convenience and comfort, alongside a far more reasonable price tag than those stitched with actual animal hide.

These desktop options are great for those who live in smaller dwellings with limited square footage. It will transform a mundane work station into the most coveted spot in

the home.