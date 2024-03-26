Embrace your unique persona

TOMEI’S latest campaign celebrates diversity and individuality through its exquisite jewellery collection. Crafted with persona-centric design, each piece reflects the essence of every individual, capturing their spirit and style in detail. From timeless classics to contemporary designs, the Potret Collection invites wearers to embrace their unique personas and express themselves with confidence and flair.
Journey of self-discovery
Inspired by the art of portraiture, the Potret Campaign invites wearers on a journey of self-discovery. As individuals adorn themselves with the Potret Collection, they unlock their inner beauty and strength. Each piece serves as a canvas for self-expression, allowing wearers to explore, experiment, and celebrate their individuality.
Revamped loyalty program
In conjunction with the Potret Collection launch, Tomei introduces the revamped loyalty programme, My Jewel Club. Offering tiered benefits, including Diamond, Ruby, and Emerald tiers, the program brings exclusivity and personalised engagement to customers. Emerald members enjoy VIP passes to special events and exclusive previews of new products, enhancing their overall shopping experience.
Celebrations and contests
To celebrate the launch, Tomei invites customers to join the Jewellery Showcase from now until March 25 at IOI City Mall West Court. Customers can also participate in the #PotretRayaWith Tomei contest and Spin & Win activity, offering Raya gold wafer coins, Raya money and other gifts.