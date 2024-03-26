Empowering communities through sport

NIKE, in collaboration with GMG, has opened its Nike TRX store in Kuala Lumpur. This concept store aims to capture the city’s vibrant spirit while providing a dynamic space for inspiration and community engagement.

This location offers a collection of apparel tailored for various sports and lifestyles, including dance, fitness, running, yoga, streetwear, basketball and kids’ wear. With trained staff on hand, customers can enjoy expert styling sessions, bra fittings and shoe fittings tailored for convenience and performance enhancement.

“At Nike TRX, we are dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a sense of community. Our store aspires to be a sporting destination where enthusiasts can not only shop but also connect with like-minded individuals and participate in various sporting activities and events,” said GMG president of sports Carl Masterman.

A significant focus of Nike TRX is empowering women in sports by providing a secure space that inspires an active lifestyle. Through inclusive events and initiatives, the store aims to unite the community and promote women’s participation in sports.