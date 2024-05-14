Enchanting tales between man and stones

MALAYSIA’S ink-painting artist Yap Hong Ngee’s latest exhibition promises a mesmerising fusion of artistic innovation and cultural resonance.

Co-organised by Soka Gakkai Malaysia and Jane Yap Atelier, the “Transformat108n – Ripples 2.0: Yap Hong Ngee Solo Exhibition & The 18th Our World Exhibition,” is set to kick off on Saturday until July 7 at Wisma Kebudayaan Soka Gakkai Malaysia.

Weathering the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yap has undergone a journey of self-reflection and refinement, drawing inspiration for his artistic creations through life trials and tribulations. Despite entering his 80s, he remains active in the art scene and tirelessly seeks breakthroughs. With his unique and distinctive style of painting, he infuses the wisdom of life, the rhythms of nature and the rich emotions of humanity on his canvases.

At the heart of this exhibition lies a profound message – “A small pebble can stir mighty ripples in water.”

Just as a pebble creates ripples that reverberate across the water’s surface, so do our actions. Each of us, like a pebble, harbours infinite potential. However small, our actions possess the power to ignite waves of kindness that ripple outward, touching the lives of all those around us and catalysing positive change.