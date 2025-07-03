Porsche expands 911 line-up with new AWD Carrera 4S and Targa 4S models

PORSCHE has unveiled three new additions to its 911 family, introducing the latest Carrera 4S in both coupé and cabriolet forms, alongside the Targa 4S. Positioned just below the high-performance GTS variants, the new models double the all-wheel-drive options available in the current 911 range, bringing the total to six. These additions not only enhance driving dynamics but also provide expanded standard equipment and greater customisation opportunities for enthusiasts.

The choice of all-wheel-drive models remains popular among Porsche buyers, particularly in the ‘S’ segment, where around half opt for the added traction benefits. Designed to inspire confidence in varying weather conditions and on demanding roads, the new 911 all-wheel-drive models retain a rear-biased layout. Porsche Traction Management (PTM) adjusts torque distribution as needed, sending more power to the front axle to maintain stability. The system continues to use an electromechanically controlled, water-cooled clutch assembly in the front differential, though the gear ratio has been slightly revised. Notably, the Targa body style remains exclusive to the all-wheel-drive configuration.

Beneath the surface, the new models share a reworked powertrain first seen in the updated Carrera S. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine now produces 480PS, delivering 30PS more than its predecessor. This increase is attributed to an improved intercooler setup, drawing inspiration from the 911 Turbo, which enables enhanced thermal efficiency and throttle response. Power is channelled to all four wheels via Porsche’s eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Performance figures underline the car’s sporting intent. The Carrera 4S Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, reaching a top speed of 308km/h. These statistics place the model among the most capable in its category.

The Targa 4S brings historical significance to the fore. The Targa concept, which originated in 1965 as a response to convertible safety concerns in the United States, blends the open-air enjoyment of a cabriolet with the structure and comfort of a coupé. Initially dubbed the “safety cabriolet,” the first Targa debuted with a roll bar inspired by motorsport, a removable roof, and a folding rear window. The name Targa itself was taken from the legendary Targa Florio road race in Sicily.

Over the decades, the Targa has evolved significantly. The 993 generation, introduced in 1993, marked the end of manual roof removal. Since 2006, the Targa has been sold exclusively with all-wheel drive. A major transformation arrived in 2014 when a fully automated roof system was introduced. In just 19 seconds, the car transitions from coupé to open-top, with the rear glass folding away and the roof panel tucking neatly under the roll bar. The wide hoop and wraparound glass remain signature features, while the roof itself can be specified in black, blue, red, or brown.

Standard specification across the new all-wheel-drive variants has been notably enhanced. Fitted with staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Carrera S wheels in a new design, these models also benefit from Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and a sports exhaust system that delivers the unmistakable 911 soundtrack. Brakes have been uprated to the GTS specification, with 408 mm discs at the front and 380 mm at the rear, accompanied by red callipers. The Targa 4S also receives rear-axle steering as standard.

Inside the cabin, a leather interior package is included, complemented by matrix LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging. Additional features such as power-folding mirrors with perimeter lighting, rain-sensing auto-dimming mirrors, and lane departure warning are also standard. While the coupé variant comes as a two-seater by default, a rear seat option is available at no extra cost. The cabriolet and Targa versions are delivered with rear seats fitted as standard.

To cater to individual tastes, Porsche continues to offer a broad array of optional extras, including bespoke colour combinations, advanced driver assistance technologies, premium audio systems, and alternative roof configurations.

With these latest introductions, Porsche reinforces the 911’s legacy as a versatile, high-performance sports car that honours tradition while embracing modern technology. The Carrera 4S Coupé, Cabriolet, and Targa 4S exemplify the brand’s commitment to dynamic excellence, comfort, and all-season usability, ensuring the 911 remains a benchmark in its segment.