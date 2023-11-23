IN a dynamic celebration of physical health and an active lifestyle, Energizer Malaysia’s Fitfest, the Energizer Re-Energize 100% Fitfest, concluded with a remarkable turnout of over 3,500 participants across diverse age groups and backgrounds.
The event, held at Desa Park City Carpark near Arkadia Plaza, aimed not only to promote fitness but also to instill a sense of renewed energy, motivation and inspiration among attendees.
Diane Lee, Business Director, Malaysia & Singapore, Energizer Holdings Inc, expressed the brand’s commitment to creating an event that aligns with their ethos of long-lasting endurance and power.
She stated, “As a trusted brand that offers products with long-lasting batteries, we wanted to create an event that was synonymous with our brand — energetic, offering lasting endurance and power.
“With the Energizer Re-Energize 100% Fitfest, we have brought together these features all in one place.”
Over the three-day event, participants engaged in a diverse range of fitness activities, including yoga, Zumba, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and body combat.
Led by renowned fitness trainers from Fitness First, Celebrity Fitness and CHI Fitness, these sessions not only encouraged participants to break a sweat but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie.
Adding a touch of star power, Fitfest featured special classes conducted by sports influencers such as Jordan Yeoh, Maggy Wang and Joey T.
Attendees had the unique opportunity to learn from these fitness celebrities, gaining valuable insights into their training methods and personal fitness journeys.
A highlight of the event was the rock climbing challenge, where participants tested their strength, agility and endurance on a state-of-the-art five-metre climbing wall designed to embody the power and resilience of an Energizer battery.
Lee emphasised, “At Energizer, we believe in the power of energy and staying charged. Just like our batteries that keep devices running, we want to inspire people to stay energised in their daily lives through the Energizer Re-Energize 100% Fitfest.
“This event provided a platform for individuals to embrace physical well-being, push their limits and discover the joy of an active lifestyle. We are delighted to have been able to host such an event that motivates and empowers participants to unlock their full potential.”
For those seeking additional details about the Energizer Re-Energize 100% Fitfest, a visit to Energizer’s Facebook event page is recommended, offering a glimpse into the energetic and empowering atmosphere created by this fitness extravaganza.