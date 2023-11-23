IN a dynamic celebration of physical health and an active lifestyle, Energizer Malaysia’s Fitfest, the Energizer Re-Energize 100% Fitfest, concluded with a remarkable turnout of over 3,500 participants across diverse age groups and backgrounds.

The event, held at Desa Park City Carpark near Arkadia Plaza, aimed not only to promote fitness but also to instill a sense of renewed energy, motivation and inspiration among attendees.

Diane Lee, Business Director, Malaysia & Singapore, Energizer Holdings Inc, expressed the brand’s commitment to creating an event that aligns with their ethos of long-lasting endurance and power.

She stated, “As a trusted brand that offers products with long-lasting batteries, we wanted to create an event that was synonymous with our brand — energetic, offering lasting endurance and power.

“With the Energizer Re-Energize 100% Fitfest, we have brought together these features all in one place.”

Over the three-day event, participants engaged in a diverse range of fitness activities, including yoga, Zumba, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and body combat.

Led by renowned fitness trainers from Fitness First, Celebrity Fitness and CHI Fitness, these sessions not only encouraged participants to break a sweat but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie.