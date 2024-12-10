Siti Nurhaliza says she’s humbled by ‘Muslim 500’ honour

KUALA LUMPUR: As she approaches three decades in the entertainment industry, Malaysia’s Queen of Pop Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, 45, has once again brought pride to the nation by being named in the 2025 edition of The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.

Listed since 2016, the inclusion of this renowned songstress—famed for emotional hits like Kesilapanku Keegoaanmu—in the arts and culture category marks her ninth consecutive year among the distinguished individuals recognised. Born in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, Siti Nurhaliza continues to represent Malaysia on this prestigious global platform.

Describing this achievement as a deeply meaningful recognition, the mother of Siti Aafiyah and Muhammad Afwa views it as a blessing stemming from her efforts, along with her husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, in supporting the people of Palestine through the Nurjiwa Foundation.

“Even though the category is for artistes, I believe it is also tied to the Nurjiwa Foundation, through which we’ve provided aid in Gaza, Palestine, as well as to Malaysians impacted by natural disasters,“ she said during a recent press conference for The Journey of Sound.

As the daughter of the late Tarudin Ismail and Siti Salmah Bachik, who still holds the title of the nation’s number one singer, she feels compelled to take on the responsibility to continue delivering aid to the Palestinian people in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood. She also has a personal connection, as she has adopted a child there.

“I have a responsibility there... I still have adopted children there, and the Nurjiwa Foundation team remains active. Teachers who are currently not teaching have taken on the vital role of distributing food for the foundation every day.

“I never stop praying that everyone, including our team, stays safe from any harm so that we can keep delivering aid,” said the Jerat Percintaan singer, who has also been dubbed the Voice of Asia.

In a publication by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Amman, Jordan, Siti Nurhaliza is featured alongside prominent global figures, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

For the record, Siti Nurhaliza is the most awarded artiste in Malaysia, having been inducted into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) since 2001, a record she still holds today.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has won 13 awards for the Most Popular Female Singer and has been crowned the Most Popular Star at the Anugerah Bintang Popular BH seven times. In total, Siti Nurhaliza has amassed over 300 local and international awards.