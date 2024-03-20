They then took her to a see a car which was covered under a black cloth with a big red ribbon placed on top of the car.

In the video, Zizan and Hafiza be seen bringing their mother to the luxury car showroom, supposedly just to sight see while waiting to break fast.

Anai had no inkling of what was about to unfold. They then removed the black cloth before the screen in front of the car showed her name on it.

Anai became emotional when she was informed that the car was actually hers, to the point of shedding tears of joy.

According to Zizan, the surprise gift to repay his mother’s hard work and sacrifice.

“This is gift to my mother because she’s been wanting this car for a long time. I just want to make her happy and I want to see a smile on her face.

“The gift of a car is only a material gesture, if you want to measure it by the sacrifice of each parent in raising a child, its value is priceless,” he was quoted as saying, according to Berita Harian.

