Escape to paradise with Summer Flavour Fiesta

Grab Starbuck’s latest beverages, beachy merchandise and sun-kissed whole-bean coffee

FEELING hot and thirsty due to the searing weather? Savour the delightful and refreshing tastes of Summer Flavour Fiesta. Relish in the flavour, where each sip brings shared moments and the simple pleasures are best enjoyed alongside cherished companions. Starbucks is introducing a thirst-quenching line-up with three seasonal handcrafted beverages, three “summer” food and two whole bean coffee products.

1. Starbucks Malty Delight Chocolate Frappuccino Blended Beverage This beverage orchestrates the bold flavour of both dark chocolate and malt, while giving way to the rich granular texture of nuts and malt powder, along with layering earthy visuals to enable a multi-dimensional sense experience. Sprinkled with nut malt powder on top of whipped cream, adorned with serenity chocolate leaf, it is a serene indulgence, which is available as a hot, iced, blended handcrafted beverage and Nitro Cold Brew.

2. Starbucks Paradise Island Guava Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage This dreamy, beautifully pink beverage leverages the unique taste profile of guava, sweet and aromatic to introduce a striking tropical vibe, bottomed with Mango-chunk Jelly. Natural colourful swirl body topped with whipped cream, this premium beverage is perfect for social media posts. The drink is available only as a blended handcrafted beverage.

3. Starbucks Peach Jasmine Garden Tea As an iced and cold brew beverage, this is the drink that helps you re-centre and relax in-between moments of the day. Paired with Oolong Tea base, the Peach Jasmine syrup at the bottom delivers a sweet and sour fruity flavour relaxing floral note to help you unwind. Priced from RM18.55, these beverages are now available at all Starbucks stores and selected delivery platforms.

Along the drinks, taste the tantalising trio: all-time Malaysian favourites Starbucks Croissant Roti John, the sweet and creamy Starbucks Kuih Bakar Burnt Cheesecake and the comeback king Starbucks Ayam Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api. Starting from RM12.50, these culinary delights are curated in collaboration with celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob.

Starbucks Sun-Dried Brazil Carmo De Minas 2024

Try the latest line-up of whole bean coffee treasures: the Starbucks Sun-Dried Brazil Carmo De Minas 2024 with notes of sweet hazelnut and dried tropical fruit or Starbucks Single Origin Papua New Guinea Highlands 2024, a smooth velvety profile with hints of sugarcane and black cardamom.

Starbucks is also introducing its Seaside Getaway and Mother’s Day merchandise collection, priced from RM95. The new Seaside Getaway merchandise collection blends function with flair in its stainless steel and plastic cold cups. Launching May 2, 2024, the special Mother’s Day edition features charming cold cups that capture the floral essence of summertime joy.