Embrace spirit of Ramadan-Raya with limited-time delights

AS the holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end, the air is filled with warmth and the anticipation of breaking fast with comforting, flavourful meals. While traditional dishes such as rendang, ketupat and lontong take centre stage, there is always room for something new to add a little excitement to the season. This year, several popular food brands have introduced special Ramadan and Raya menus, all designed to bring joy to the dining table. Domino’s Domino’s new festive dining with the all-new ShaWAHma Pizza, a delicious fusion of Middle Eastern flavours with the brand’s signature cheesy goodness. Available for a limited time, this unique creation balances fragrant spices, creamy sauces and the satisfying crunch of fresh toppings. The ShaWAHma Pizza comes in two variations: Chicken ShaWAHma (from RM9.85–RM28.85) featuring spiced chicken, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions and mozzarella and Beef ShaWAHma (from RM10.85–RM31.85) that replaces the peppers with refreshing cucumber slices. Both are finished with a tangy garlic sauce that enhances the bold flavours. To make the experience even more indulgent, Domino’s is bringing back the popular Cheese Volcano, allowing you to dip the pizza slices into a rich, melted cheddar sauce.

Elevete Patisserie Elevete Patisserie is embracing the tradition of gifting with a collection of Ramadan and Raya-inspired desserts. Designed for effortless gifting and indulgent sharing, its festive line-up includes gift bags and artisanal cakes. The Seikhlas Hati Raya gift basket (from RM175) is for corporate gifting or family gatherings, featuring an assortment of pineapple tarts, peanut cookies, butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, premium Ajwa dates and homemade popcorn. For those looking to impress, the Syawal Delight Ondeh Ondeh Roulade (RM90) is a pandan chiffon Swiss roll filled with gula melaka and coconut Swiss meringue buttercream, coated with Hawaiian coconut flakes for a burst of Malaysian flavours. A sophisticated take on a classic, the Sinaran Raya Ondeh Ondeh Tart (from RM118) combines a crispy almond tart shell with pandan chiffon sponge, gianduja, gula melaka caramel and coconut curd. For variety, the Manisan Beraneka Santapan Raya (from RM135) selection offers bite-sized cakes in flavours such as Ultimate Chocolate, Pandan Gula Melaka, Raspberry Red Velvet and Sourdough Carrot Walnut, making it a treat for any festive gathering.

Nutella Nutella’s limited-edition 680g Ramadan jar (RM39.50) brings warmth and sweetness to the holy month, making it a good addition to any family gathering. Designed to celebrate togetherness and tradition, its rich, creamy taste can be enjoyed in many ways, spread on warm toast, drizzled over pancakes or paired with dates and fruits. Ideal for a quick energy boost at sahur or a comforting treat after iftar. Available at major retailers nationwide while stocks last, this special edition jar adds a festive touch to every home, creating moments of joy throughout Ramadan.

Marrybrown Marrybrown is celebrating the festive season with the return of its Riang Ramadan Raya menu, a line-up of dishes infused with bold spices and Malaysian favourites. At the heart of this special menu is Marrybrown’s famous ayam penyet sambal, a fiery and aromatic sambal that takes centre stage in multiple dishes. The Nasi Ayam Penyet Combo (from RM17.50) pairs crispy fried chicken with the signature sambal, served alongside crispy kriuk-kriuk and tempeh for added crunch. For those craving something unconventional, the Ayam Penyet Burger Combo (from RM17.30) offers a fusion of classic ayam penyet flavours in a soft, specially crafted bun. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy the Strawberry Custard Pie (from RM4.99), a golden, flaky pastry filled with a luscious blend of strawberry and creamy custard. For family gatherings, the MB Meriah Bucket (from RM45.90) featuries generous portions of Marrybrown’s signature fried chicken, complemented by Strawberry Custard Pies, Cheesy Wedges and refreshing Fanta Strawberry.