Explore Japan’s themed destinations

Spotlight on lesser-known attractions across the country

Discover the underrated themed destinations in the land of rising sun. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANISATION KUALA LUMPUR OFFICE

JAPAN has a diverse selection of themed attractions that captivate visitors from around the globe. Although popular spots like Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo Disneyland, and Ghibli Park remain top choices for Malaysians travelling to Japan, the Japan National Tourism Organisation Kuala Lumpur Office is highlighting several lesser-known but equally enchanting themed destinations. These hidden gems offer tourists the chance to create unforgettable memories on their next Japanese adventure.

Theme Park established in 1910 Hirakata Park is an amusement park located in Hirakata City, Osaka Prefecture, 30 minutes by train from central Osaka. It offers a wide variety of attractions suitable for visitors of all ages, including roller coasters, water rides, carnival games, and themed areas. Suitable for all ages, the park is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and picturesque surroundings, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists seeking entertainment and fun-filled experiences. Fun fact: Hirakata Park was established in 1910, making it one of the oldest amusement parks in Japan.

Edo-Themed food village Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai is an Edo-themed village located in Tokyo’s Toyosu area. Newly opened in February 2024, it was inspired by the Edo period (1603-1868) and offers visitors a culinary journey through Edo, which is the former name of Tokyo. Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai is made up of Toyosu Edo-mae Market where visitors can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping experiences, and Toyosu Manyo Club, a 24-hour bathhouse and wellness center encompassing 10 levels and two rooftop observation gardens. After spending the afternoon here, visitors can visit Tsukiji Market and the modern art musuems (teamLab Planets) for a day well spent.

Thrills galore for motorsports fans Suzuka Circuit is a world-renowned motorsport race track located in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, which is famous for hosting the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix. Suzuka Circuit is also renowned for its thrilling theme park which offers a fusion of adrenaline-pumping rides, family-friendly attractions, and motorsport-themed experiences suitable for all ages and differing driving skills Visitors can test their skills on simulated race tracks, experience the rush of high-speed rides, and even get behind the wheel of go-karts for an exhilarating race around the circuit. Mie Prefecture is an enjoyable stopover or day-trip destination for those travelling between Osaka and Tokyo.

Hello Kitty fans rejoice Hello Kitty Smile and Hello Kitty Show Box, located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, are two charming themed spots dedicated to the beloved Sanrio character Hello Kitty. This whimsical destination offers visitors a delightful experience filled with vibrant shows and interactive themed exhibits. Guests can immerse themselves in the world of Hello Kitty, enjoy character meet-and-greets, and explore the park’s colourful attractions, making it a must-visit destination for fans of all ages. Two buildings here have been recognised by the Guinness World Records: the Hello Kitty Show Box as the “Largest roof in the shape of a brand character” and Hello Kitty Apple House holds the title of the “Largest building in the shape of an apple”.