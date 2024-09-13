Explosive concert experience

ON a hot balmy evening a couple of weeks ago, a popular water theme park in Petaling Jaya was transformed from a family-friendly resort to a maelstrom of mosh pit mayhem. Hosting two sizzling hot live acts Bring Me The Horizon and Babymetal, 13,000 rabid fans descended onto the suburban theme park to create an electrifying atmosphere.
It has been 11 years since Bring Me The Horizon last performed in Malaysia and their return, paired with the dynamic presence of Babymetal, promised a spectacle like no other. The former is one of UK’s premier metal core acts while the latter have been wowing audiences globally with its unique brand of kawaii metal – a mind-bending amalgamation of J-pop, idol culture and heavy metal.
Kawaii metal frenzy
The night kicked off with Japan’s Babymetal, with the trio emerging to loud cheers from the crow underlining the band’s popularity. The band did not disappoint as it launched into an hour-long set that would leave no head unbanged.
Babymetal opened with its signature track Babymetal Death, an introduction that set the tone for the rest of the band’s performance. The band’s synchronisation of high-pitched vocals with brutal guitar riffs and thundering drums was nothing short of mesmerising.
Tracks like Megitsune and Pa Pa Ya!! kept the crowd energised, with each song building upon the last, escalating the intensity and the level of engagement from the audience.
The energy was infectious and the crowd, a mix of loyal fans and curious newcomers, was swept up in the frenzy. Mosh pits began to form, a swirling mass of bodies that moved in sync with the relentless beats. The atmosphere was electric, as Babymetal fed off the crowd’s energy, delivering one powerhouse rendition after another.
As the band closed its set with Road of Resistance, the audience was left breathless, their screams and applause echoing through the night.
Sonic assault
The transition from Babymetal’s kawaii metal to the hard-hitting metalcore of Bring Me The Horizon was smooth yet marked by a shift in tone. As the lights dimmed and the opening chords of Dark Side rang out, the crowd’s anticipation reached a fever pitch.
The Sheffield-based band took the stage to a roaring reception and what followed was over two hours of pure, unadulterated rock chaos.
Bring Me The Horizon, known for its evolving sound and genre-defying approach, did not disappoint. Its setlist was a well-curated mix of old and new, blending the aggressive metalcore of their earlier days with the more experimental sounds of their recent album Post Human: NeX GEn.
Tracks like Sleepwalking and Shadow Moses were delivered with a ferocity that had the crowd in a state of euphoria, the lyrics being screamed back at the band by thousands of voices.
Newer tracks such as Lost and Doomed showcased the band’s evolution, incorporating elements of hyperpop and metal-electronica that added layers of complexity to their sound. The crowd responded enthusiastically, embracing the new direction while still revelling in the raw power of the older hits.
The diversity in the setlist kept the audience on their toes, with each song offering something new while maintaining the high energy that defined the night.
Night of non-stop action
The concert was a masterclass in how to keep an audience engaged from start to finish. Bring Me The Horizon’s frontman Oli Sykes commanded the stage with an intensity that matched the music, his vocals cutting through the night air with a mix of rage and melody.
The band’s interaction with the crowd was infectious, with Sykes frequently urging the audience to open up the pit and unleash their energy.
And unleash they did. The mosh pits that had begun during Babymetal’s set only grew in size and ferocity as Bring Me The Horizon took the stage.
Tracks like Antivist and Kingslayer were particularly explosive, with the crowd responding with a frenzy of movement that spread across the surf beach like wildfire. It was a sight to behold, thousands of bodies moving in unison, driven by the sheer force of the music.
But it was not all chaos and aggression. Moments like Follow You provided a brief respite, a chance for the crowd to catch their breath and connect on a deeper emotional level. The band’s ability to shift from the intense to the intimate, all while maintaining a cohesive flow, was proof of their skill as performers and the thought put into crafting the perfect setlist.
Blazing finale
As the night drew to a close, the energy in the crowd showed no signs of waning. Bring Me The Horizon closed its set with a trio of tracks that left the audience reeling, Doomed, Drown and finally, Throne.
Each song was delivered with a passion and intensity that had been building throughout the night, culminating in a finale that was as powerful as it was cathartic.
The closing moments were particularly poignant, with the crowd singing along, their voices blending with Sykes’ in a moment of collective euphoria.
The lights flashed, the music swelled and for a few minutes, it felt like the entire world was focused on that stage, that moment. It was the perfect end to a night that had been nothing short of legendary.
Rock show to remember
Bring Me The Horizon Live Featuring Babymetal was a full-blown rock spectacle that pushed the boundaries of what a live performance can be.
From the explosive opening set by Babymetal to the relentless energy of Bring Me The Horizon, the night was proof of the enduring power of rock music and its ability to unite people from all walks of life in a shared experience of sound and emotion.
For those lucky enough to be there, it was a night that will be remembered for years to come, a night where genres collided, mosh pits erupted and the spirit of rock was alive and well. The concert began explosively and kept on getting more headbanging as the night went on, a relentless assault on the senses that left everyone exhausted, exhilarated and craving more.