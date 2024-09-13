Explosive concert experience

Night of relentless energy from two distinctly different live acts

With a crowd of 13,000, the stage was set for an unforgettable evening of genre-bending metal and showmanship. – PICS COURTESY OF HITMAN SOLUTIONS

ON a hot balmy evening a couple of weeks ago, a popular water theme park in Petaling Jaya was transformed from a family-friendly resort to a maelstrom of mosh pit mayhem. Hosting two sizzling hot live acts Bring Me The Horizon and Babymetal, 13,000 rabid fans descended onto the suburban theme park to create an electrifying atmosphere. It has been 11 years since Bring Me The Horizon last performed in Malaysia and their return, paired with the dynamic presence of Babymetal, promised a spectacle like no other. The former is one of UK’s premier metal core acts while the latter have been wowing audiences globally with its unique brand of kawaii metal – a mind-bending amalgamation of J-pop, idol culture and heavy metal.

Kawaii metal frenzy The night kicked off with Japan’s Babymetal, with the trio emerging to loud cheers from the crow underlining the band’s popularity. The band did not disappoint as it launched into an hour-long set that would leave no head unbanged. Babymetal opened with its signature track Babymetal Death, an introduction that set the tone for the rest of the band’s performance. The band’s synchronisation of high-pitched vocals with brutal guitar riffs and thundering drums was nothing short of mesmerising. Tracks like Megitsune and Pa Pa Ya!! kept the crowd energised, with each song building upon the last, escalating the intensity and the level of engagement from the audience. The energy was infectious and the crowd, a mix of loyal fans and curious newcomers, was swept up in the frenzy. Mosh pits began to form, a swirling mass of bodies that moved in sync with the relentless beats. The atmosphere was electric, as Babymetal fed off the crowd’s energy, delivering one powerhouse rendition after another. As the band closed its set with Road of Resistance, the audience was left breathless, their screams and applause echoing through the night.

Sonic assault The transition from Babymetal’s kawaii metal to the hard-hitting metalcore of Bring Me The Horizon was smooth yet marked by a shift in tone. As the lights dimmed and the opening chords of Dark Side rang out, the crowd’s anticipation reached a fever pitch. The Sheffield-based band took the stage to a roaring reception and what followed was over two hours of pure, unadulterated rock chaos. Bring Me The Horizon, known for its evolving sound and genre-defying approach, did not disappoint. Its setlist was a well-curated mix of old and new, blending the aggressive metalcore of their earlier days with the more experimental sounds of their recent album Post Human: NeX GEn. Tracks like Sleepwalking and Shadow Moses were delivered with a ferocity that had the crowd in a state of euphoria, the lyrics being screamed back at the band by thousands of voices. Newer tracks such as Lost and Doomed showcased the band’s evolution, incorporating elements of hyperpop and metal-electronica that added layers of complexity to their sound. The crowd responded enthusiastically, embracing the new direction while still revelling in the raw power of the older hits. The diversity in the setlist kept the audience on their toes, with each song offering something new while maintaining the high energy that defined the night.