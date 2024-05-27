Face cursor code goes open-source

EVER wanted to control your gaming mouse on Android devices using your face? Google’s Project Gameface is now available to do just that. However, the caveat is that Android developers will need to first integrate it into their apps.

The code for Project Gameface was made available as open-source to Android developers on May 14. Its integration into their apps will allow users to control the cursor with facial gestures and head movements, like raising the eyebrows to click and drag.

“Through the device’s camera, it seamlessly tracks facial expressions and head movements, translating them into intuitive and personalised control,” read Google’s announcement.

“Developers can now build applications where their users can configure their experience by customising facial expressions, gesture sizes, cursor speed, and more.”

Project Gameface was announced during last year’s Google I/O conference for desktop, where the camera and MediaPipe’s Face Landmarks Detection API database of facial expressions are used to manipulate the cursor.

The project was inspired by Lance Carr, a quadriplegic video game streamer. Carr has a severe form of muscular dystrophy, which sadly limits his movements to only his head and thumbs. Project Gameface was developed as the cheaper and more accessible alternative to expensive head-tracking systems.