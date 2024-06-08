LANGKAWI, a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, is also a hidden treasure trove of amazing food experiences.

Representing only a fraction of the gastronomic delights at Langkawi, here are some must-visit places on the island with not only delectable dishes but also, unforgettable vibes.

Insta-worthy cafes

Hidden Langkawi Restaurant

Away from the town’s hustle and bustle, this Ibiza-style gem is a serene escape with a sandy beach backdrop. Embark on a culinary journey blending local authenticity with international flair, tantalising your taste buds with savoury delights and sweet surprises.

As night falls, Hidden Langkawi transforms into a chill hang-out spot, accompanied by live music and fire performers that sets the atmosphere just right dining with family and friends or a dinner date with a significant other.

Pizza Hill

A haven for pizza enthusiasts nestled amid lush surroundings, Pizza Hill blends the surrounding forest with the experience of its handcrafted pizzas skillfully prepared by talented pizzaiolo.

Skybridge Bistro

Elevate your dining experience at Skybridge Bistro by indulging in a distinctive dining adventure suspended high above the ground, where you can savour delightful dishes while taking in a breathtaking eagle-eye’s view of the beautiful terrain of Langkawi.