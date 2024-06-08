LANGKAWI, a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, is also a hidden treasure trove of amazing food experiences.
Representing only a fraction of the gastronomic delights at Langkawi, here are some must-visit places on the island with not only delectable dishes but also, unforgettable vibes.
Insta-worthy cafes
Hidden Langkawi Restaurant
Away from the town’s hustle and bustle, this Ibiza-style gem is a serene escape with a sandy beach backdrop. Embark on a culinary journey blending local authenticity with international flair, tantalising your taste buds with savoury delights and sweet surprises.
As night falls, Hidden Langkawi transforms into a chill hang-out spot, accompanied by live music and fire performers that sets the atmosphere just right dining with family and friends or a dinner date with a significant other.
Pizza Hill
A haven for pizza enthusiasts nestled amid lush surroundings, Pizza Hill blends the surrounding forest with the experience of its handcrafted pizzas skillfully prepared by talented pizzaiolo.
Skybridge Bistro
Elevate your dining experience at Skybridge Bistro by indulging in a distinctive dining adventure suspended high above the ground, where you can savour delightful dishes while taking in a breathtaking eagle-eye’s view of the beautiful terrain of Langkawi.
Smiling Buffalo
Beyond its intriguing name, Smiling Buffalo takes great pride in serving specialty coffee crafted from freshly ground beans. Its skilled baristas can whip up your favourite drip coffee, flat white, latte or perhaps a refreshing iced cappuccino to go with the menu’s selection of breakfast dishes such as waffles and pancakes.
With Langkawi’s sunset or Mount Cincang as the backdrop, Smiling Buffalo is an ideal spot to enjoy a cuppa. If you are musically inclined, surprise fellow guests by joining a jam session while savouring your coffee.
Tapaz Langkawi
Located in the scenic Perdana Quay Telaga Harbour, Tapaz Langkawi captivates tourists with its Mediterranean cuisine and breathtaking views of yachts adorning the pier. The unmistakable aroma, a blend of salt, seaweed and iodine, sets the stage for an authentic dining experience. Indulge in beverages, whether alcoholic or mocktails, as you enjoy the diverse menu offerings.
Coffee, cakes and everything in between
Koffeemilia Langkawi
Koffeemilia Langkawi takes its brews seriously as an art form, catering to the most discerning of coffee lovers. Nestled in a rustic setting that captures the island vibe, the cafe offers more than just exceptional java coffee, it is an experience.
With the rhythmic beats of rasta music and a laid-back atmosphere, patrons often find themselves lost in a caffeinated stupor. While you are there, do not miss out on their Angus beef burger – a culinary delight that complements its stellar coffee selection.
The Fisherman’s Wharf Langkawi
Tucked in seclusion yet brimming with all the essentials for a perfect getaway, The Fisherman’s Wharf Langkawi invites many to unwind, indulge and embrace a truly unique experience.
Nasi Dagang Pak Malau
Indulge in the ultimate satisfaction at Nasi Dagang Pak Malau, where the menu exclusively features its signature nasi dagang. What sets this experience apart is the restaurant’s location in front of a picturesque bendang or paddy field.
As the cool breeze gently permeates the area, dining at Nasi Dagang Pak Malau evokes a traditional kampung or village experience.
Dangau Langkawi
Conclude your culinary journey with a nostalgic visit to Dangau Langkawi before returning to the hustle and bustle of city life. Enjoy another enchanting view of a paddy field, complemented by a delightful array of authentic Malay cuisine. Dining here is akin to stepping back in time when delicious meals reminiscent of home cooked delights.